By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, May 8 Prime Minister David Cameron
sealed a surprise election win by persuading Britons to choose
the security of modestly rising living standards over an
implausible pretender many feared could become the puppet of
Scottish nationalists.
Blending the promise of "the good life" fuelled by a strong
economic recovery with fear of resurgent Scottish separatists
calling the shots in a country they want to break up, Cameron
steamrolled the opposition Labour Party and won his party's
first outright majority in 23 years.
"We've had a positive response to a positive campaign about
safeguarding our economy," said Cameron, as if he had always
expected to win so emphatically.
The truth was different. Before it became clear he had won,
some in his centre-right Conservative Party feared he had run a
dull campaign that failed to shift apparently tied opinion
polls.
Others in the party, famous for ruthlessly junking
predecessors such as triple election-winner Margaret Thatcher,
thought his days were numbered even if he won because he was
unlikely to win big.
He forgot the name of his football team at one point, was
accused of dodging TV debates, and had sometimes struggled to
hold his party together.
Seeking to lift his game, a gesticulating and shirt-sleeved
Cameron vehemently described himself as "pumped up" at one
campaign appearance widely derided by critics. But that had to
be set against Labour leader Ed Miliband's much-ridiculed
efforts to convince voters that "Hell yes, I'm tough enough".
Cameron, guided by his Australian campaign adviser Lynton
Crosby, spent six weeks hammering home just two messages: Vote
Conservative to secure economic recovery, and stop Labour coming
to power backed by Scottish nationalists.
Crosby's strategy was that "you can't fatten a pig on market
day". That meant voters were bombarded with a message in the
hope that relentless repetition would help it "take".
"The Lynton Crosby strategy came through in the end," one
Conservative activist in Cameron's Oxfordshire constituency, who
declined to be named, told Reuters.
As he addressed supporters early on Friday, Cameron savoured
proving his doubters wrong.
"The pundits got it wrong, the pollsters got it wrong, the
commentators got it wrong," he said. "This is the sweetest
victory of them all."
SCOTTISH WRECKERS
Conservative staffers said they were surprised by the scale
of their victory.
Many put it down to English horror at the prospect of
Scottish nationalists wielding influence over swaths of the
United Kingdom which they still want to leave despite losing an
independence referendum last year.
"It's got to be the Scottish National Party angle," one
jubilant Conservative activist who declined to be named told
Reuters. "More than any line in any election, that one has
really cut through to people we meet on the doorstep."
The SNP didn't run on an independence ticket this time,
drawing in voters who want to stay in the United Kingdom but
want a stronger Scottish voice in British politics.
It was a strategy that won them a landslide, securing 56 of
Scotland's 59 parliamentary seats.
It repeatedly offered to help Labour come to power "to lock
out Cameron". Miliband ruled out deals with the SNP, but failed
to dispel voters' doubts he would relent and make a pact with
the nationalists.
For many in England that was a reason not to vote Labour.
Though it didn't initially appear to have the impact he had
hoped for, Cameron's economic record gave him a lead over
Miliband on economic competence.
The fact that real wage growth only picked up in the months
before the election caused jitters in the Cameron camp. But he
was able to deliver record low inflation, high employment and
cheap mortgages.
And crucially, he told Britons they would feel the benefits
of the recovery if they gave him another five years.
"This somehow actually had more traction (than people
thought)," said Grants Shapps, Conservative party chairman.
Cameron's pledges to cut welfare spending sharply angered
Labour supporters. But they went down well with many voters who
resented claimants regularly portrayed as feckless parasites.
'RED ED'
But perhaps Cameron's best asset was Miliband, nicknamed
"Red Ed" by his detractors.
He began the campaign cast by right-leaning newspapers as a
socially awkward geek with neither gravitas nor policies.
His party had left Britain with its biggest peacetime
deficit when it left office in 2010.
Miliband tried to repair Labour's battered reputation for
fiscal responsibility but refused to say it had borrowed too
much, angering some voters.
He forgot key passages of a speech on the economy and
immigration at Labour's last conference before the election.
And in a move that dismayed some supporters, he commissioned
a stone tablet engraved with his election promises which critics
ironically compared to Moses' Ten Commandments.
During the campaign, Miliband was perceived to have
outperformed low expectations and to have improved his ratings.
But it wasn't enough.
"His ratings improved but they are still much below David
Cameron in terms of competence," said Ben Page, chief executive
of pollster Ipsos MORI.
Perhaps most importantly, Miliband's big gamble didn't come
off. One of his predecessors, Tony Blair, had led Labour to
three election victories by anchoring the party in the centre
ground.
But Miliband shifted to the left, promising to raise taxes
and spending and to intervene in markets to right what he
perceived as unfair imbalances.
"We failed to offer a compelling vision of the future," said
Tristram Hunt, Labour's education spokesman.
Some blamed David Axelrod, the former Obama adviser, who
helped coordinate Labour's campaign.
"To a certain extent he didn't succeed in creating a
campaign that got to everybody across the country and that's
what you're going to need to do if you're going to get into
government again," said Jacqui Smith, a former Labour minister.
Cameron was also boosted by a dramatic collapse in support
for his coalition partner, the Liberal Democrats. Equally, a
potential threat from the anti-EU UK Independence Party never
really materialised.
