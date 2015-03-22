LONDON, March 22 Britain's ruling Conservatives
have suspended a Muslim candidate in a key seat following
allegations he plotted with the far right English Defence League
(EDL) to stir up racial tension to help win votes in May's
election.
Afzal Amin, a parliamentary candidate in Dudley North in
central England, was shown in video footage and telephone
recordings obtained by the Mail on Sunday newspaper trying to
persuade the EDL to announce a march against a new mosque in the
area.
Amin then allegedly planned to take the credit for brokering
the suspension of the protest.
A spokesman for the Conservative Party said Amin had been
suspended with immediate effect, pending an investigation.
"The Conservative Party views this as a matter of extremely
serious concern," he said.
Amin has denied the allegations, telling the Independent on
Sunday newspaper that the claims were based on small snippets of
over 57 hours of meetings he had held with the local Muslim
community and the leadership of the EDL, a street protest
movement.
The allegations are damaging to a Conservative party that
needs to win seats such as Dudley North, currently held by
opposition Labour on a tiny majority, to have a chance of
obtaining a majority on May 7.
The Conservatives have governed Britain in coalition with
the Liberal Democrats since 2010.
Opinion polls currently show neither the Conservatives nor
Labour likely to win enough seats to form a majority government
in May. Parties such as the anti-EU UKIP and the Scottish
nationalist SNP could have a decisive role in the outcome.
UKIP, a party that has quickly grown in popularity, has had
to suspend a number of its own parliamentary candidates,
including two on Friday over separate claims about expenses and
a workplace incident.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith Weir)