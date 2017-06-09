GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are in talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party after failing to win a majority in Thursday's national election, Sky News reported on Friday, citing sources.
With 646 out of 650 seats declared, the Conservatives had won 315 seats and are therefore no longer able to reach the 326-mark they would need to command a parliamentary majority. The DUP won 10 seats.
LONDON, June 22 An estimated 600 buildings in England have cladding similar to that used at the Grenfell Tower block where a devastating blaze killed at least 79 people, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 The British government expects Scotland to support a repeal bill which will shift European Union legislation into British law as part of the Brexit process, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Thursday.