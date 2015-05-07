LONDON May 7 Senior Conservative lawmaker Michael Gove said on Thursday that an exit poll from Britain's national election pointed to a clear win for his party.

"If it is right, then it means the Conservatives have clearly won this election, and Labour has clearly lost it," he told the BBC. The poll forecast Prime Minister David Cameron's party would win 316 seats in the 650-seat parliament.

(Reporting by David Milliken and Paul Sandle; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)