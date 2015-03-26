LONDON, March 26 British Prime Minister David
Cameron on Thursday conceded he'd made mistakes during his five
years in power during a special pre-election interview, but
implored voters to give him a second term to finish the job of
rebuilding the economy.
Opinion polls indicate neither Cameron's Conservatives nor
the opposition Labour Party will win an overall majority on May
7 as millions of voters turn to Nigel Farage's anti-EU UKIP
party and the separatist Scottish National Party (SNP).
Subjected to his toughest cross-examination in years by
veteran journalist Jeremy Paxman, Cameron appeared
uncharacteristically unsettled and conceded he'd broken a pledge
to cut immigration and hadn't cut the deficit fast enough.
At times hesitating, Cameron was questioned about free food
for the poor, his wealthy friends, the government's foreign
policy record, and Europe.
Deflecting sometimes tough criticism, Cameron sought to
refocus the conversation on the economy, warning voters that
Labour would tax voters more and borrow more.
"If you're saying we haven't gone fast enough to cut the
deficit, I would agree. We need to complete the job," said
Cameron, who was unable to give precise borrowing figures for
the government.
"All my political opponents have been saying that we should
borrow more we should spend more, we should tax more. That's the
alternative that you face with Ed Miliband."
Miliband will be interviewed second.
When asked about his pledge to offer voters an in-out
referendum on European Union membership by the end of 2017 if he
is re-elected in May, Cameron said he would only argue for
membership if it was in Britain's interest.
"If I didn't think it was in Britain's interests to stay in
the European Union I wouldn't argue for our membership," he
said.
"The situation today is that what we need is a reform of the
European Union and then a referendum where the British people
not me, but the British people watching at home, they have the
choice in an in-out referendum by the end of 2017."
