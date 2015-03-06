By Kylie MacLellan
| LONDON, March 6
LONDON, March 6 British broadcasters said on
Friday they would go ahead with a series of U.S.-style
pre-election TV debates despite Prime Minister David Cameron's
refusal to take part on their terms.
The move poses a dilemma for Cameron, who must now decide
whether his prospects in the run-up to the most unpredictable
British election in decades would be damaged more by the debates
going ahead without him or by changing his mind.
In what he described as a "final offer", Cameron's spokesman
said on Thursday he would take part only if there was just one
debate, held before the official campaign period and including
the leaders of six other political parties.
The broadcasters had agreed on a schedule of three debates,
all during the campaign; two seven-ways and a third head-to-head
between Cameron and opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband.
"The debates will go ahead," the four broadcasters, BBC,
ITV, Channel 4 and Sky, said in a joint statement.
"The broadcasters would like the Prime Minister to
reconsider taking part in all of these debates."
Cameron, whose Conservatives are neck-and-neck with Labour
in many opinion polls ahead of the May 7 vote, criticised the
broadcasters for what he said were chaotic preparations for the
debates.
Conservative strategists were sceptical there was any
advantage for Cameron in taking part in the debates, fearing
they could have allowed Miliband to improve his dismal
leadership ratings.
The last TV debates were watched by 22 million people and
transformed the 2010 election, boosting the centre-left Liberal
Democrats and depriving Cameron of an overall majority.
Cameron has been forced to govern in a two-party coalition
with the Liberal Democrats ever since, an arrangement that has
stuck in the craw of many of his lawmakers who argue that their
plans to reform Britain have been watered down as a result.
(Editing by Andrew Roche)