LONDON, March 17 British Prime Minister David Cameron agreed with broadcasters on Tuesday to take part in a televised debate between seven political party leaders ahead of a May 7 election after months of wrangling over how many debates there should be, who should take part and when they would be held.

A senior Conservative source said Cameron had accepted an offer by broadcasters of a single seven-way debate in early April.

The debate would pit Cameron against Labour Party leader Ed Miliband, Liberal Democrat Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, UKIP's Nigel Farage, and the leaders of the Green Party and nationalist parties from Scotland and Wales.

Cameron had previously rejected plans to hold a series of debates, including a head-to-head with Miliband. His approach had been widely interpreted as an effort to protect his own high personal ratings while depriving his rivals of publicity.

Tuesday's deal, if agreed by the other participants, represents a significant concession by broadcasters who had wanted to host two seven-way debates and a direct contest between Cameron and Miliband.

Cameron has previously said the debate should be held before parliament is dissolved on March 30, slightly earlier than the timeframe agreed on Tuesday. (Reporting by William James and Kylie MacLellan; editing by William Schomberg)