LONDON, March 17 British Prime Minister David
Cameron agreed with broadcasters on Tuesday to take part in a
televised debate between seven political party leaders ahead of
a May 7 election after months of wrangling over how many debates
there should be, who should take part and when they would be
held.
A senior Conservative source said Cameron had accepted an
offer by broadcasters of a single seven-way debate in early
April.
The debate would pit Cameron against Labour Party leader Ed
Miliband, Liberal Democrat Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg,
UKIP's Nigel Farage, and the leaders of the Green Party and
nationalist parties from Scotland and Wales.
Cameron had previously rejected plans to hold a series of
debates, including a head-to-head with Miliband. His approach
had been widely interpreted as an effort to protect his own high
personal ratings while depriving his rivals of publicity.
Tuesday's deal, if agreed by the other participants,
represents a significant concession by broadcasters who had
wanted to host two seven-way debates and a direct contest
between Cameron and Miliband.
Cameron has previously said the debate should be held before
parliament is dissolved on March 30, slightly earlier than the
timeframe agreed on Tuesday.
