LONDON, June 9 Northern Ireland's Democratic
Unionist Party (DUP) will back Prime Minister Theresa May's
ruling Conservatives in forming a government after an
inconclusive election, Sky News reported on Friday.
With no clear winner emerging from Thursday's election, a
wounded May has signalled she would fight on. Support from
Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) would allow
her Conservatives to reach the 326 seats needed for a majority
in parliament.
The DUP does not believe there is a need for a formal
coalition deal, Sky News reported.
