* Farage is UKIP's only nationally known figure

* Often seen with pint of beer in hand

* May stand again for party leadership in September (Adds details, quotes)

By Sarah Young

MARGATE, England, May 8 Nigel Farage, charismatic figurehead of Britain's anti-European Union party UKIP, quit on Friday after failing to win a parliamentary seat in the general election but said he may run for the party leadership again.

UKIP, the UK Independence Party, won about 13 percent of the vote nationally, its best result by a very long way, but because of the winner-takes-all voting system, known as first past the post, it won only a single seat in the House of Commons.

Farage, UKIP's only nationally known politician, had said before the election it would be "curtains" for him if he failed to win the seat of Thanet South on the coast of southeast England. He came second, beaten by a Conservative rival.

"I'm a man of my word ... so I shall be writing to the UKIP national executive in a few minutes saying that I am standing down as leader of UKIP," Farage said in a hastily convened press conference on a picturesque grassy headland.

But he immediately went on to say he would consider over the summer whether to stand for the party leadership again when members vote in September.

Farage is one of Britain's most high-profile politicians and the Thanet South result was one of the most eagerly awaited in the election. His defeat there is a severe blow to UKIP, whatever Farage does next.

UKIP campaigns for Britain to leave the European Union and to impose much stricter controls on immigration, which it blames for many of the country's problems.

There had been much pre-election speculation that UKIP's fortunes would decline if Farage, often pictured grinning with a pint of beer in hand, were to step down as he has been the national face of the party since the mid-1990s.

Farage used his last moment in the spotlight for now to rail against the first past the post system, pointing out that UKIP had one Commons seat to show for its more than 4 million votes while the Scottish National Party had 56 seats for fewer votes.

That is because the SNP's support is concentrated in Scotland where it came first in all but three seats, while UKIP's is spread around various parts of England where it came second in over 100 seats.

"The first past the post system is bankrupt," said Farage. "There will be a lot of angry UKIP people out there."

SURVIVOR

Farage's defeat halts UKIP's advance after it rode a tide of anger towards the EU and discontent about immigration to win European elections in 2014 and poach two of Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservative members of parliament.

UKIP's rise was one of the big stories in the run-up to the election because there were expectations that by splitting the right-leaning vote it might frustrate the Conservatives and help Labour gain power, but the election did not turn out that way.

UKIP's impact appeared to have been diffuse, taking votes away from Labour as well as from the Conservatives, who nevertheless won an overall majority in the House of Commons against all expectations.

UKIP's vote share in national elections increased dramatically from 3 percent in 2010 to about 13 percent now, but only one of two Conservatives who defected to UKIP, Douglas Carswell, hung onto his seat while the other, Mark Reckless, lost.

Farage, 51, who likes to portray himself as a jovial man of the people despite a background in commodities trading, said he was looking forward to taking some time to enjoy himself as he hadn't had a proper holiday since 1993.

Having survived testicular cancer, being hit by a car and even a plane crash on election day in 2010, Farage had appeared subdued and tired during his campaign in Thanet South. He had said he had been struggling with back pain.

"It really has been seven days a week, totally unrelenting, and occasionally let down by people who perhaps haven't always said and done the right things," he said, referring with a smile to a long series of embarrassing gaffes by UKIP candidates.

In the latest of those, one candidate was suspended two days before the election for threatening to "put a bullet" in his Conservative rival. (Writing by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Giles Elgood)