* Farage is UKIP's only nationally known figure
* Often seen with pint of beer in hand
* May stand again for party leadership in September
MARGATE, England, May 8 Nigel Farage,
charismatic figurehead of Britain's anti-European Union party
UKIP, quit on Friday after failing to win a parliamentary seat
in the general election but said he may run for the party
leadership again.
UKIP, the UK Independence Party, won about 13 percent of the
vote nationally, its best result by a very long way, but because
of the winner-takes-all voting system, known as first past the
post, it won only a single seat in the House of Commons.
Farage, UKIP's only nationally known politician, had said
before the election it would be "curtains" for him if he failed
to win the seat of Thanet South on the coast of southeast
England. He came second, beaten by a Conservative rival.
"I'm a man of my word ... so I shall be writing to the UKIP
national executive in a few minutes saying that I am standing
down as leader of UKIP," Farage said in a hastily convened press
conference on a picturesque grassy headland.
But he immediately went on to say he would consider over the
summer whether to stand for the party leadership again when
members vote in September.
Farage is one of Britain's most high-profile politicians and
the Thanet South result was one of the most eagerly awaited in
the election. His defeat there is a severe blow to UKIP,
whatever Farage does next.
UKIP campaigns for Britain to leave the European Union and
to impose much stricter controls on immigration, which it blames
for many of the country's problems.
There had been much pre-election speculation that UKIP's
fortunes would decline if Farage, often pictured grinning with a
pint of beer in hand, were to step down as he has been the
national face of the party since the mid-1990s.
Farage used his last moment in the spotlight for now to rail
against the first past the post system, pointing out that UKIP
had one Commons seat to show for its more than 4 million votes
while the Scottish National Party had 56 seats for fewer votes.
That is because the SNP's support is concentrated in
Scotland where it came first in all but three seats, while
UKIP's is spread around various parts of England where it came
second in over 100 seats.
"The first past the post system is bankrupt," said Farage.
"There will be a lot of angry UKIP people out there."
SURVIVOR
Farage's defeat halts UKIP's advance after it rode a tide of
anger towards the EU and discontent about immigration to win
European elections in 2014 and poach two of Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservative members of parliament.
UKIP's rise was one of the big stories in the run-up to the
election because there were expectations that by splitting the
right-leaning vote it might frustrate the Conservatives and help
Labour gain power, but the election did not turn out that way.
UKIP's impact appeared to have been diffuse, taking votes
away from Labour as well as from the Conservatives, who
nevertheless won an overall majority in the House of Commons
against all expectations.
UKIP's vote share in national elections increased
dramatically from 3 percent in 2010 to about 13 percent now, but
only one of two Conservatives who defected to UKIP, Douglas
Carswell, hung onto his seat while the other, Mark Reckless,
lost.
Farage, 51, who likes to portray himself as a jovial man of
the people despite a background in commodities trading, said he
was looking forward to taking some time to enjoy himself as he
hadn't had a proper holiday since 1993.
Having survived testicular cancer, being hit by a car and
even a plane crash on election day in 2010, Farage had appeared
subdued and tired during his campaign in Thanet South. He had
said he had been struggling with back pain.
"It really has been seven days a week, totally unrelenting,
and occasionally let down by people who perhaps haven't always
said and done the right things," he said, referring with a smile
to a long series of embarrassing gaffes by UKIP candidates.
In the latest of those, one candidate was suspended two days
before the election for threatening to "put a bullet" in his
Conservative rival.
