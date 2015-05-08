BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.70 million common shares priced at $33.50per share
MARGATE, England May 8 Nigel Farage, the head of Britain's anti-EU UK Independence Party (UKIP), said on Friday he was quitting as leader after he failed to win a parliamentary seat, but said he didn't rule out running for the leadership again.
"There will be a leadership election for the next leader of UKIP in September and I will consider over the course of this summer whether to put my name forward to do that job again," Farage told reporters.
Farage had promised he would quit if he wasn't elected to the British parliament and he said on Friday he was "a man of his word." (Reporting by Sarah Young in Margate and Stephen Addison in London; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
LONDON, March 23 The dollar held under $1.08 per euro for a second day on Thursday ahead of a vote on Republican healthcare plans seen as a litmus test of President Donald Trump's ability to legislate in Congress and deliver on tax and spending promises.