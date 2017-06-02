LONDON, June 2 Prime Minister Theresa May said
on Friday that a member of her Conservative Party who has been
charged with criminal offences related to spending on the 2015
election will remain a candidate for next week's national vote.
Craig Mackinlay, 50, was charged along with two others
earlier on Friday over offences related to campaign expenditure
during the 2015 election when he beat Brexit campaigner Nigel
Farage in a tightly fought contest.
"The Conservative Party continues to believe that these
allegations are unfounded, Craig Mackinlay is innocent until
proven guilty and he remains our candidate," May told BBC
television on Friday.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden)