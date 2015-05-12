BRUSSELS May 12 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said he had agreed with his British
counterpart during an EU meeting in Brussels on Tuesday to work
to improve the workings of the European Union.
"We agreed -- we spoke about this -- that we will both make
our contributions to this process," Schaeuble told a news
conference when asked if he supported the aims of the newly
re-elected London government to reform the EU before putting
Britain's continued membership of the bloc to a referendum.
