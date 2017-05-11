LONDON May 11 Britain's defence minister on Thursday dismissed a Times newspaper report suggesting that relations between Prime Minister Theresa May and her finance minister, Philip Hammond, had deteriorated.

The Times newspaper said relations between the teams of the two most senior members of government had deteriorated following a series of disagreements over policy and presentation ahead of a June 8 election.

When asked about the front page report, Defence Secretary Michael Fallon told BBC Radio: "I would have thought John you would be the last person to fall for such tittle-tattle."

"Philip Hammond, (interior minister) Amber Rudd, Theresa May, (foreign minister) Boris Johnson and I in the cabinet are working together." (Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)