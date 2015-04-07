LONDON, April 7 Over 100 senior British medical
professionals criticised Prime Minister David Cameron and his
coalition government on Tuesday for their handling of the
National Health Service (NHS), a major issue in the upcoming
national election.
In an open letter to the left-leaning Guardian newspaper,
they wrote: "Our verdict, as doctors working in and for the NHS,
is that history will judge that this administration's record is
characterised by broken promises, reductions in necessary
funding, and destructive legislation."
With polls tied ahead of the May 7 vote, the main rival of
Cameron's Conservatives, or Tories, the Labour Party greeted the
letter, saying doctors were "deeply concerned about the
direction of the NHS under David Cameron and the consequences
for patients of another five years of Tory government."
Polls show centre-left Labour are more trusted than the
Conservatives on the NHS, and Labour leader Ed Miliband has
built his campaign to become the next Prime Minister around
presenting his party as the guardian of the
free-at-the-point-of-use health system.
"We invite voters to consider carefully how the NHS has
fared over the last five years, and to use their vote to ensure
that the NHS in England is reinstated," the doctors said.
The letter, with signatories that include a former deputy
chief medical officer, several emeritus professors and a retired
director of public health, comes a week after more than 100
business leaders published a letter endorsing Cameron's economic
policies and warning that a change in course could endanger an
economic recovery.
A Conservative Party spokesman said the doctors' letter was
evidence of a Labour plan to use the NHS as a "political
football".
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)