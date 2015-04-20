April 20 A victory for the Conservatives or
Labour in Britain's general election would pose risks to the
economy, with a Labour win jeopardising the UK's top-notch
credit rating, the head of investment management company
Henderson said, Sky News reported.
Labour's broader approach "could be quite detrimental to
business" and undermine Britain's economic stability, Henderson
Chief Executive Officer Andrew Formica told Sky News in an
interview.
Formica said the Tory commitment to a referendum on
Britain's membership of the European Union endangered the UK's
status as an attractive investment destination.
The risks attached to both main parties' economic policies
were profound and could trigger long-term decisions by companies
to divert investment away from the UK, Sky News quoted Formica
as saying. (bit.ly/1aLTK8h)
Polls indicate that a hung parliament is the most likely
outcome of the May 7 election, with neither Prime Minister David
Cameron's Conservatives nor the opposition Labour Party likely
to win an outright majority.
The outcome of the election could influence whether Britain
leaves the European Union or Scotland launches a fresh bid for
independence.
Henderson, which has 81.2 billion pounds ($1.79 billion) of
assets under management, said it has sharply reduced its funds'
exposure to British companies during the election period, Sky
News said.
($1 = 0.6709 pounds)
(Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew
Hay)