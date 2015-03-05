LONDON, March 5 British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday ruled out taking on opposition Labour party leader Ed Miliband in a head-to-head televised debate ahead of the May 7 national election.

While the Conservatives and Labour are neck and neck in the polls, Miliband has the most to gain from a head-to-head debate as his personal ratings are far lower than Cameron's.

A letter from Cameron's office said he would only take part in one debate and that it must include leaders from minor political parties, rejecting broadcasters' proposals to hold several debates, including a one-on-one debate with Miliband.

"There should be one 90 minute debate between seven party leaders," the letter said.

It proposed including the anti-European Union party UKIP, Scottish and Welsh nationalists, the Green party and the junior coalition partner Liberal Democrats.

"This is our final offer, and to be clear... the Prime Minister will not be participating in more than one debate," the letter said. (Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)