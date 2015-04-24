* UK faces close election on May 7
* PM Cameron campaigns on the economy
* Opinion polls remain largely static
* Cameron's party trials new strategy
By Andrew Osborn
LONDON, April 24 British Prime Minister David
Cameron's advisers thought his economic record would have
delivered a solid poll lead by now. Instead, as the May 7
election approaches, the polls are largely static and a new
strategy is being tested.
The absence of a breakthrough coupled with a stronger than
expected performance from Ed Miliband, the leader of the
opposition Labour Party, is dampening the mood in Cameron's
centre-right Conservative Party.
"The worst thing is when (Conservative) Central Office tries
to be helpful," one Conservative candidate told Reuters.
"On the doorstep, when you speak to voters, very little is
changing. The campaign has been almost genteel."
The election, which could determine Britain's place in the
European Union and Scotland's future in the United Kingdom, is
the closest since the 1970s with the two main parties unable to
open up a clear lead.
That has prompted both to run heavily scripted campaigns. So
far, there have been no gaffes or colourful incidents.
Disrupting voter behaviour this time round is the rise of
former fringe parties such as the anti-EU UK Independence Party
(UKIP)and the Scottish National Party (SNP).
The SNP is threatening to all but wipe out Labour in
Scotland, while UKIP is likely to steal large numbers of
Conservative voters in England, making it harder for Cameron to
beat Labour in areas where Miliband's party is narrowly behind.
'IT'S THE ECONOMY STUPID'
Cameron's camp had been banking on a simple message to
return it to office: That the Conservatives, who have presided
over an economic recovery, offer solid financial stewardship
compared to the "chaos" of left-wing Labour, which left Britain
with significant debts when it left power in 2010.
It looked like an easy sell.
Cameron has helped nurture a recovery that has lifted the
economy out of its deepest downturn since World War Two to give
Britain one of the fastest growth rates in the developed world.
Lynton Crosby, Cameron's Australian election guru, therefore
told the Conservatives to focus on that.
His philosophy, fellow advisers say, is that "you can't
fatten a pig on market day," meaning voters need to be bombarded
with a message well in advance of polling day for it to "take."
The Conservative problem is that it hasn't yet worked.
Labour has sown doubts in voters' minds, accusing the
Conservatives, who have made deep cuts to public spending, of
delivering a recovery for the rich at the expense of the poor.
That allegation, which plays up to long-running class
stereotypes about the Conservatives as the party of big
business, has resonated with some Britons who regard Cameron -
an alumnus of Eton college and a descendant of King William IV -
as being out of touch with ordinary voters.
But the main problem with the Conservative message is that
most Britons - despite low inflation, high employment, and cheap
mortgages - don't feel richer.
"The only thing that really matters is real wage growth and
that has only just started to tick up," Tim Bale, a professor at
London's Queen Mary University, told Reuters.
Polls show other issues, namely the state of the health
service and immigration, are often more important to voters than
the economy. Cameron included neither in five priorities he set
out at the start of the campaign.
The Conservatives have also made a series of last minute
spending promises that have diluted their core message.
MISTAKES
The Conservatives have made other strategic mistakes.
Egged on by right-leaning newspapers which portray Miliband
as a gauche buffoon, they cast him as an unelectable idiot.
That gave Miliband an easy opportunity to surprise voters on
the upside, which he duly did while growing in confidence.
The Conservatives have also risked alienating voters and
reversing efforts to clean up what some view as their toxic
brand by getting too personal about him.
Defence Secretary Michael Fallon suggested Miliband had
"stabbed" his brother David in the back to secure the Labour
leadership, prompting critics to dust off an old charge that the
Conservatives are the "nasty party."
Cameron's decision to do just one pre-election TV debate,
leaving Miliband to appear in two others without him allowed the
Labour leader to cut a prime-ministerial figure and to criticise
Cameron in his absence.
It left Cameron open to accusations he was running scared.
Cameron's polished style hasn't helped either, leaving some
voters wondering how hungry he is to be re-elected.
"There is something about me - I always manage to portray a
calm smoothness or something," Cameron told the Spectator
magazine. "I don't know what more I can do."
A surprise disclosure that he'd like to hand over to someone
else after serving another five-year term as prime minister
backfired, sparking a media frenzy about his successor.
QUEST FOR GAMECHANGER
Seeking a game changer, Cameron is selling a new message.
It asks voters to imagine the "nightmare" of Labour propped
up by profligate Scottish nationalists who would use their
influence to seek another independence referendum.
Labour has ruled out a formal coalition with the
nationalists but left door open to an informal deal.
But the more Cameron focuses on Scotland the less he talks
about the economy and some also fear he risks stoking English
nationalism. Some Conservatives think it could work though.
Supporters point to other sources of hope.
Cameron is still the country's most popular political leader
and his party's rating on economic competence outstrips Labour.
Conservative insiders hope for a last minute surge when
voters finally decide who they are backing.
Cameron, who knows his party won't forgive him if he loses,
is putting on a brave face.
Campaigning in a school on Wednesday, he helped complete a
child's jigsaw puzzle. "It's a bit like the campaign," he said.
"It comes together in the end."
(Editing by Giles Elgood)