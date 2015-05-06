* Conservatives, Labour level in polls after weeks of
campaigning
* Latest polls: Conservatives lead in 3, Labour in 1, 3 tied
* Outcome could influence UK's place in EU, Scotland's in UK
By Andrew Osborn and Mark Trevelyan
LONDON, May 6 A late burst of opinion polls on
Wednesday suggested that Conservative Prime Minister David
Cameron and Labour challenger Ed Miliband had fought each other
to a standstill on the eve of Britain's most unpredictable
election in a generation.
Despite five weeks of campaigning, neither party has opened
up a clear lead in the polls, pointing to a potentially messy
and uncertain outcome from Thursday's vote.
The stakes are high because Britain's future in the European
Union, as well as its national cohesion, could hinge on the
result.
Cameron has promised to hold a referendum on whether to stay
in the EU if he returns to power, while polls suggest Scottish
nationalists could emerge as the third-largest party, despite
losing a plebiscite last year on whether Scotland should break
away from the United Kingdom.
Both the main party leaders have insisted they are fighting
to win outright, despite the overwhelming signals from the
opinion polls that they would need to seek one or more allies
to form a coalition or survive as a precarious minority
government.
"We can achieve an overall majority that gives Britain the
strong stable government that continues, with a long-term
economic plan that is working," Cameron said on Wednesday.
Miliband said his message to undecided voters was: "You can
have another five years of a prime minister who will put the
rich and powerful first in our country. Or if I'm prime
minister, I'll put working people first."
Of seven opinion polls released on the last day before
voting, three showed the two main parties tied. Three put the
Conservatives ahead by a single percentage point, and one gave
Labour a two-point lead.
Five years ago, Britain got its first coalition government
since World War Two when Cameron fell short of an overall
majority and struck a deal with the centrist Liberal Democrats
to govern together to steady the economy.
Many Britons thought that was a one-off.
But the rise of fringe parties such as the pro-independence
Scottish National Party and the anti-EU United Kingdom
Independence Party (UKIP) has drained support from the two main
parties.
CAMPAIGN SLIP-UPS
The two men vying to become prime minister have avoided
game-changing gaffes but drawn mockery at times: Cameron for
forgetting the name of his soccer team, and Miliband for
engraving his campaign pledges on a giant stone, prompting
ironic comparisons with Moses.
UKIP, which has spent much of the campaign fending off
accusations of racism, was forced to suspend one of its
candidates on Tuesday for threatening to "put a bullet" in his
Conservative rival, a Briton of Asian origin, if he ever became
prime minister.
Stagnant polls have prompted Cameron to refine his message,
blending the promise of higher living standards with a warning
that Scottish nationalists could hold to ransom a minority
Labour government, pushing it to borrow more and edge it towards
another referendum on Scottish independence.
Awkwardly for the prime minister, a leading think tank cut
its forecast for Britain's economic growth in 2015 on Wednesday,
though it said strong consumer spending should keep the recovery
on track.
But other data showed Britain's huge services sector
unexpectedly picked up speed in April, countering signs of a
slowdown.
PROTRACTED STANDOFF?
The tightness of the race has prompted some parties to try
to define in advance what arrangements would constitute a
legitimate government.
The rules state that any party capable of getting
parliament's backing for its legislative slate can govern. But
convention dictates that the party with the most seats has a
first attempt at trying to form an administration.
If the two main parties are separated by only a handful of
seats, however, both may claim the right to govern, setting up a
potentially protracted standoff.
Britain's highly politicised press weighed in with the
Labour-supporting Daily Mirror warning its readers that Cameron
would axe nurses at two thirds of hospitals, and the
Conservative-supporting Sun featuring an unflattering picture of
Miliband eating a bacon sandwich.
"Don't swallow his porkies and keep him out," it said.
More than 45 million Britons are eligible to vote on
Thursday, when polls open from 0600 to 2100 GMT.
