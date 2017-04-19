LONDON, April 19 The British parliament was
expected on Wednesday to formally approve Prime Minister Theresa
May's plan to hold an early election on June 8 she hopes will
deliver a stronger personal mandate as she embarks on Brexit
talks.
May, who took over as prime minister without an election in
the political turmoil that followed Britain's vote to leave the
European Union last June, made the surprise announcement on
Tuesday that she wanted to hold a snap election.
The main opposition Labour Party welcomed May's election
call, meaning that it is almost a foregone conclusion that May
will obtain the two thirds support she needs in the House of
Commons for the election to be held.
Opinion polls suggest May's Conservatives are enjoying a
huge lead over Labour. "May heads for election landslide" was
the front-page headline in Wednesday's edition of The Times
newspaper.
The paper cited polling data from YouGov that suggested the
Conservatives were on course to win a majority of 114 House of
Commons seats on June 8. The government's current working
majority is only 17 seats.
May said on Tuesday she had been reluctant to bring forward
an election that was scheduled to take place in 2020, but had
decided it was necessary to stop the opposition jeopardising her
work on Brexit.
The pro-Brexit, right-wing newspapers portrayed her decision
as an aggressive move to strengthen her hand in the talks with
the 27 other EU members and to crush her domestic opponents.
"Blue Murder" was the front-page headline in the Sun
newspaper, Britain's top-selling newspaper. The colour blue is
associated with the Conservative Party.
"Crush the Saboteurs" was the headline on the front page of
the Daily Mail, the second-highest selling newspaper.
(Reporting by Estelle Shirbon; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)