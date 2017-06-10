GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
LONDON, June 10 British foreign minister Boris Johnson backed Prime Minister Theresa May and dismissed reports that he might be planning a leadership challenge after she failed to win a parliamentary majority for the Conservative Party in an election.
The Sunday Times and Mail on Sunday newspapers said that allies of Johnson were pushing him to challenge May for the party's leadership.
"Mail on Sunday tripe - I am backing Theresa May. Let's get on with the job," Johnson said on Twitter on Saturday.
(Reporting by Alistair Smout; Editing by William Schomberg)
* Dollar gains vs yen after positive U.S. existing home sales (Updates to open of U.S. markets; changes byline, dateline, pvs LONDON)
LONDON, June 21 Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.
LONDON, June 21 A deal to prop up British Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government is not likely this week though talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to support her government are continuing, a DUP source told Reuters.