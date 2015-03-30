(Recasts with business reaction to advert)
LONDON, March 30 Britain's opposition Labour
Party faced embarrassment on Monday as an attempt to woo
businesses ahead of a national election was overshadowed by a
backlash from some of the firms it featured in a newspaper
advert.
Campaigning for the May 7 vote -- which, with the main
Conservative and Labour parties neck and neck in most polls,
looks set to be Britain's most closely fought national election
in decades -- began on Monday when parliament was dissolved.
The $2.8 trillion economy is a key battleground, with Prime
Minister David Cameron's Conservatives hoping to capitalise on a
strong recovery and Labour warning of the risks for businesses
of a referendum on European Union membership pledged by Cameron.
If he wins, Cameron, has said he will renegotiate the terms
of Britain's EU membership ahead of an in-out vote to be held by
the end of 2017.
While many companies want to see EU reform, the prospect
Britain could leave the bloc, a scenario dubbed "Brexit", has
unsettled those fearful of losing their access to Europe's
single market of 500 million people.
Labour, whom polls show is not as trusted with managing the
economy as the Conservatives, played up those fears with a full
page advert in the Financial Times on Monday titled "The biggest
risk to British business is the threat of an EU exit".
But some firms quoted in the advert sought to distance
themselves from Labour.
A spokeswoman for Siemens said Labour had
"overstepped the line" by using a quote from its UK Chief
Executive Juergen Maier in the advert.
"We are very supportive of Britain remaining in a reformed
EU. However it is not to be seen as support for any political
party. Siemens is an apolitical organisation," Siemens said in a
separate statement.
Maier, who was attending Labour leader Ed Miliband's launch
of the party's business manifesto, was pursued out of the
auditorium by journalists seeking comment.
Breakfast cereal maker Kellogg's criticised the use of
a quote by its UK managing director Jonathan Myers in the
advert, saying it was taken from a speech made more than a year
ago about challenges to growth in the city of Manchester.
"What he was expressing was a concern about the insecurity
which comes from the uncertainty about Britain's position in the
EU -- nothing more," a spokesman said, stressing the firm was
non-partisan.
Nomura was also unimpressed by the inclusion of a
comment from Vice Chairman Andrew Cahn. A source close to the
bank said it operated a "strictly politically neutral
standpoint".
When asked about the row, Miliband told Bloomberg Television
the quotes had been cleared with the companies, and rejected the
suggestion the advert implied the firms had endorsed Labour.
Speaking after the event, one Labour aide said: "No one is
doubting the accuracy of the quotes, no one is saying anyone is
coming out and supporting the Labour Party. I don't see what the
issue is."
