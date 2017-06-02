LONDON, June 2 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said she would consult businesses at every step of the
Brexit negotiation including on a new migration strategy, the
Financial Times reported.
May told the FT that if she won the election she would
negotiate an implementation phase to allow companies to adapt to
Brexit, adding: "Some people talk about two or three years."
May rejected suggestions that she was pursuing a statist
approach to the economy, but said that she wanted to guarantee
that promises made in takeover bids were honoured and to extend
scrutiny of foreign investment in key sectors.
May declined to guarantee that finance minister Philip
Hammond would remain in his position after the election.
"I think Philip Hammond is doing a very good job as
chancellor," she said.
(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Alistair Smout)