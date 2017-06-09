GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock markets stumble as oil languishes near lows
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa May's Conservatives are no longer expecting an overall majority, the BBC reported on Friday.
"Ministers now saying not expecting to outperform exit poll," BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter. (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Mark John)
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Updates prices, adds fresh comment)
LONDON, June 22 An estimated 600 buildings in England have cladding similar to that used at the Grenfell Tower block where a devastating blaze killed at least 79 people, a spokeswoman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday.
LONDON, June 22 The British government expects Scotland to support a repeal bill which will shift European Union legislation into British law as part of the Brexit process, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokeswoman said on Thursday.