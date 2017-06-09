LONDON, June 9 British Prime Minister Theresa
May made the following statement in Downing Street on Friday
after she lost her majority in a national election:
I have just been to see Her Majesty, the Queen and I will
now form a government. A government that can provide certainty
and lead Britain forward at this critical time for our country.
This government will guide the country through the crucial
Brexit talks that begin in just 10 days and to deliver on the
will of the British people by taking the United Kingdom out of
the European Union.
It will work to keep our nation safe and secure by
delivering the change that I set out following the appalling
attacks in Manchester and London.
Cracking down on the ideology of Islamist extremism and all
those who support it. And giving the police and the authorities
the powers they need to keep our country safe.
The government I lead will put fairness and opportunity at
the heart of everything we do. So that we will fulfil the
promise of Brexit together and over the next five years build a
country in which no one, and no community, is left behind.
A country in which prosperity and opportunity are shared
right across this United Kingdom.
What the country needs more than ever is certainty. Having
secured the largest number of votes and the greatest number of
seats in the general election, it is clear that only the
Conservative and Unionist party has the legitimacy and ability
to provide that certainty by commanding a majority in the House
of Commons.
As we do, we will continue to work with our friends and
allies in the Democratic Unionist Party in particular. Our two
parties have enjoyed a strong relationship over many years and
this gives me the confidence to believe that we will be able to
work together in the interests of the whole United Kingdom.
This will allow us to come together as a country and channel
our energies towards a successful Brexit deal that works for
everyone in this country, securing a new partnership with the EU
which guarantees our long term prosperity.
That's what people voted for last June, that's what we will
deliver, now let's get to work.
