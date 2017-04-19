BRIEF-BofA credit card charge-off and delinquency rate for May
* Bank of America Corp - Credit card charge-off rate was 2.77 percent in May versus 2.70 percent in April
LONDON, April 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May on Wednesday asked parliament to back her call for an early national election, saying the result would help unify parliament behind her Brexit plan and prevent instability.
Under electoral law, May must win a two thirds majority in a parliamentary vote due to be held later on Wednesday before she can officially call an early election. May is expected to win the vote, and wants to hold an election on June 8.
"I believe that at this moment of enormous national significance there should be unity here in Westminster not division," May told parliament. "That's why it is the right and responsible thing for all of us here today to vote for a general election." (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James, editing by Estelle Shirbon)
STOCKHOLM/LONDON, June 15 Music streaming company Spotify's operating loss widened in 2016 but revenue rose significantly, the Swedish company said in its annual financial statement ahead of a possible stock market listing before the end of next year.
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3275, or 75.33 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across a flatter yield curve * 2-year spread vs U.S. Treasuries narrowest in 3-1/2 months TORONTO, June 15 The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, paring some of this week's gains as lower oil prices and broader strength in the greenback offset stronger-than-expected domestic manufacturing data. Canadian manufacturing sales rose more than expected to a record lev