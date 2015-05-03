LONDON May 3 Britain's Labour Party leader Ed
Miliband has unveiled an 8 foot (2.4 metres) tall stone tablet
engraved with his promises to voters ahead of a May 7 election,
drawing ridicule on social media and from political rivals who
likened it to a tombstone.
With four days to go until the vote, polls show Miliband's
party is neck and neck with Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives, with neither expected to win a majority.
In an attempt to convince swing voters he can be trusted to
keep his election promises, Miliband unveiled the limestone
monument containing manifesto pledges on the economy, living
standards, healthcare, immigration and housing.
"These six pledges are now carved in stone," he said. "They
are carved in stone because they won't be abandoned after the
general election."
Critics of the stunt said it risked looking like an election
gimmick that could ultimately backfire and damage Miliband,
whose 'geeky' image and leadership abilities have been attacked
by rivals throughout the election campaign.
Miliband said if he won, the stone would be installed in the
garden of the official Prime Minister's residence in Downing
Street, London.
When asked about the tablet at a campaign event, a clearly
amused Cameron referred to it as a "tombstone" and said it
wouldn't help convince voters of Miliband's judgement.
Social media users quickly mocked the stunt, manipulating
images to depict Miliband as biblical figure Moses alongside the
Ten Commandments, while other edited alternative unflattering
messages onto the stone. On Twitter, the hashtag #EdStone
accumulated more than 10,000 posts.
"There isn't a single sentient being with connecting
synapses anywhere in any planet in any universe who could think
that was a good idea," said John Crace, a sketch writer for the
Guardian, a left-leaning newspaper which last week endorsed
Miliband for prime minister.
(Reporting by William James; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)