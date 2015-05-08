(Adds details, background)
By Estelle Shirbon
LONDON May 8 British opposition leader Ed
Miliband quit on Friday after his Labour Party suffered a heavy
election defeat and was virtually driven out of Scotland,
leaving the demoralised party with no obvious successor.
Miliband had gone into Thursday's election expecting he had
a good chance of beating Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives and forming a government, probably in some form of
alliance with a smaller party. Instead Cameron will govern
again, this time with an overall parliamentary majority.
"Britain needs a Labour Party that can rebuild after this
defeat so we can have a government that stands up for working
people again," Miliband said at Labour's headquarters in London.
"And now it's time for someone else to take forward the
leadership of this party, so I'm tendering my resignation," said
Miliband, who will remain a Labour member of parliament.
Deputy leader Harriet Harman will take over until a new
leader is elected, at which point she will in turn resign.
Labour suffered a mauling in Scotland, one of the party's
historic heartlands, where it lost all but one of the 41 House
of Commons seats it previously held there to the Scottish
National Party.
In addition, Labour failed to capture swing seats in England
from the Conservatives, who will now be able to form a
single-party government after five years in coalition with the
Liberal Democrats.
Miliband said he took sole responsibility for the rout, in
which some of Labour's most senior figures lost their seats.
Ed Balls, who would have been finance minister had Labour
won, was defeated in his constituency. Campaign chief Douglas
Alexander lost his seat in Scotland, as did Jim Murphy, head of
Scottish Labour. Miliband's exit and Balls's defeat leave Labour
shocked and rudderless with no obvious successor.
WHAT NEXT FOR THE LEFT?
Possible leadership candidates could include Andy Burnham,
who was health minister under former Prime Minister Gordon
Brown, Yvette Cooper, who was work and pensions minister then,
and Chuka Umunna, the party's spokesman on business since 2011.
It is also possible that a new leader could emerge from the
ranks of relative newcomers with fewer links to either Brown or
his predecessor Tony Blair, such as members of parliament Dan
Jarvis, Tristram Hunt, Liz Kendall or Rachel Reeves.
Miliband himself was a surprise winner in Labour's 2010
leadership election, beating his older and better known brother
David thanks to support from workers' unions that earned him the
nickname "Red Ed".
A sometimes awkward figure, Miliband was ridiculed as a geek
by sections of the press and denounced as a weak leader by
Cameron. Where the Conservative leader was seen as an asset to
his party, Miliband was presented as a liability.
During the final weeks of the election campaign he was
deemed to have outperformed expectations and his personal
ratings had shown signs of improving, but the results on the
night were a disaster.
Whoever replaces him will have to engage in soul-searching
after Labour's near obliteration in Scotland, which raises
questions about how the party can ever win a majority in the
House of Commons again.
In the past, Labour usually won the lion's share of
Scotland's 59 seats and relied on its Scottish members of
parliament to make up the numbers necessary to form governments.
In England, Labour failed to gain significant ground from
the Conservatives in the places where it mattered most, the
swing seats, and lost some support to anti-European Union and
anti-immigration party UKIP.
Blair, who won three elections in a row for Labour to be
prime minister from 1997 to 2007, said before the election that
if Labour presented itself as a traditional left-wing party
opposing the right-wing Conservatives, it would lose as had
happened in the past.
But Owen Jones, a prominent left-wing author and Labour
supporter, said veering to the right would be a bad knee-jerk
reaction for Labour.
He said Miliband had failed to articulate a clear message or
produce policies that would make a genuine difference to the
lives of poorer Britons, the party's natural base.
"While the Tories (Conservatives) had clear messages,
'clearing up Labour's mess', balancing the books, reforming
welfare and so on, Labour never build a coherent alternative,"
he wrote in the Guardian.
"There will be a big debate now over the future of the
Labour Party, and what the left does next."
(Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Stephen Addison and David
Stamp)