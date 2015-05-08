BRIEF-La Jolla Pharmaceutical announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says public offering of 3.70 million common shares priced at $33.50per share
LONDON May 8 Ratings agency Moody's said the election victory of Prime Minister David Cameron might have implications for the Britain's sovereign debt rating if it led to the country leaving the European Union.
"While the election result will have no impact on the UK's rating, if the Conservative Party's plan to hold a referendum on European Union membership results in the UK's exit this could have consequences for the whole economy, including potentially for the sovereign rating, if the UK was unable to broadly replicate the benefits of membership," Moody's said.
Cameron has promised to hold a referendum on Britain's membership of the EU before the end of 2017.
(Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Mike Peacock)
* Says public offering of 3.70 million common shares priced at $33.50per share
LONDON, March 23 The dollar held under $1.08 per euro for a second day on Thursday ahead of a vote on Republican healthcare plans seen as a litmus test of President Donald Trump's ability to legislate in Congress and deliver on tax and spending promises.