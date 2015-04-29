LONDON, April 29 Britain's best selling newspaper, The Sun, came out in support of Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives citing the economy, fears about the power of Scottish nationalists and Cameron's promise of a referendum on European Union membership.

Under the headline "It's a Tory", the newspaper ran a picture of Cameron swaddled as an infant, a play on the nation's wait for Prince William's wife, Kate, to give birth to a second child.

"Today, after a gruelling five-year wait and an appalling Labour, The Sun is proud to deliver our choice for the election," the newspaper said. "It's the Tories."

Opinion polls show Cameron's Conservatives and the opposition Labour Party of Ed Miliband are neck and neck, indicating neither party will win an outright majority in the 650-seat Westminster Parliament.

In 2009, The Sun turned away from the Labour Party after more than a decade of support and said it would support Cameron's Conservatives under the headline: "Labour's Lost It". Labour lost the 2010 general election.