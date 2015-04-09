(Recasts, adds reaction)
By William James
LONDON, April 9 Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives accused opposition Labour Party leader Ed Miliband
on Thursday of preparing to stab Britain in the back by
scrapping its nuclear deterrent in a deal with Scottish
nationalists to win power after a May 7 election.
Conservative Defence Secretary Michael Fallon made the
allegation, forcefully rejected by Miliband, as he said his
party would renew Britain's fleet of ageing nuclear submarines
if it won the national vote.
With neither Labour nor the Conservatives forecast to win a
majority at the ballot, Labour's most likely route to power is a
deal with the Scottish National Party (SNP) which opposes any
renewal of the submarine programme.
"For Ed Miliband, our security and our Union are just
another bargaining chip," Fallon wrote in the Times newspaper.
He described the nuclear deterrent as the "ultimate guarantee"
of Britain's safety, citing nuclear weapons development in
Russia and North Korea and conventional threats from Islamic
State.
The Conservative election campaign has focused heavily on
questioning Miliband's suitability to govern, but Fallon went
further than previous personal attacks, saying Miliband's
decision in 2010 to challenge his own brother for the Labour
leadership showed he was power hungry and could not be trusted.
"Ed Miliband stabbed his own brother in the back to become
Labour leader. Now he is willing to stab the United Kingdom in
the back to become prime minister and put our country's security
at risk," Fallon wrote.
Miliband responded by saying: "Michael Fallon is a decent
man but today I think he has demeaned himself and he's demeaned
his office."
Labour said it had been clear in its support for a
continuous sea-based nuclear deterrent.
Replacing the vessels carrying the Trident missiles -- four
Vanguard-class submarines -- is expected to cost more than 20
billion pounds ($30 billion) with a final decision on the
renewal due in 2016.
The Conservatives have long supported renewing Trident, and
since the 2010 election have resisted pressure from their junior
coalition partners, the Liberal Democrats, to reduce the number
of nuclear submarines.
Opponents argue replacing Trident could cost up to 100
billion pounds and Britain should consider cheaper alternatives.
Under the current system, Britain always has one nuclear
submarine on patrol, making the country one of only two nuclear
powers within the European Union, with the fleet based at the
Faslane naval base near Glasgow, Scotland's biggest city.
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday her party would
"never ever, ever" vote for a renewal of the Trident
programme.
Labour, which has previously mooted the idea that three
submarines could fulfil the same role, denied they would be
willing to cut a deal with the SNP over Trident. ]
"The Conservative Party are trying to create division with
us where there isn't division with us," Miliband said at a
Labour campaign event. "Making up differences when differences
don't exist on issues of national security is frankly a
ridiculous and pathetic way to conduct a campaign."
(Additional reporting by Michael Holden)