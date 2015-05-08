* Osborne made most senior cabinet member
* Conservatives' majority frees his hand on cuts
* Three other cabinet members re-appointed
By William Schomberg
LONDON, May 8 Prime Minister David Cameron
reappointed George Osborne as his finance minister on Friday and
gave him a bigger cabinet role after Britain's economic recovery
helped their party to an unexpectedly big election victory.
Osborne will have a freer hand in his purge of Britain's
public finances after the Conservative Party won an outright
majority on Thursday, meaning it no longer has to seek consensus
with its former Liberal Democrat coalition partners.
As well as keeping Osborne in charge of Britain's economy,
Cameron named him first secretary of state, making him the most
senior member of cabinet after the prime minister.
Osborne served as Chancellor of the Exchequer throughout
Cameron's first five-year term. During that time, he oversaw a
recovery of the economy from the damage wrought by the financial
crisis.
The improvement was slow at first but gained speed sharply
in 2013 and 2014, transforming Osborne, 43, from one of
Britain's most unpopular politicians to a contender to succeed
Cameron, who has said he will not seek a third term.
Osborne has also halved Britain's large budget deficit, now
running at nearly 5 percent of gross domestic product, although
he missed his original target to eliminate it altogether by now.
In other cabinet re-appointments on Friday, Cameron
announced Theresa May would remain as interior minister while
Philip Hammond and Michael Fallon would keep their jobs as
foreign and defence ministers, respectively.
As a key Conservative Party strategist, Osborne is expected
to play a big role in Britain's attempts to win back some powers
from the European Union before holding a referendum before the
end of 2017 on whether to remain in the bloc.
He will also help come up with London's response to the rise
of the Scottish nationalists, which could involve the devolution
of more powers to Scotland. The nationalists won 56 out of 59
seats north of the border.
FREER HAND ON CUTS
Osborne has promised to put the public finances back in the
black by 2019 by cutting spending further, including through big
reductions in welfare payments.
The Liberal Democrats, who will no longer sit in Cameron's
cabinet, said during the election campaign that they had
prevented the Conservatives from making some deep welfare cuts.
Osborne has vowed to chop 12 billion pounds from the welfare
budget, something the independent Institute for Fiscal Studies
has said would require radical change.
Other priorities include a plan to help economic development
in northern Britain, which has lagged behind London and
England's southeast.
At the same time, Osborne must hope that a nascent recovery
in the neighbouring euro zone is not derailed by a deepening of
the debt crisis in Greece.
Data released on Friday showed the value of goods sold by
Britain to the bloc fell by nearly 9 percent in the first three
months of 2015 compared with the same period last year, hurt by
the appreciation of the pound against the euro.
Osborne said in 2011 that he would lead a revival of
Britain's manufacturers and exporters but that has yet to take
off, weighing on Britain's current account deficit which last
year was its widest on record.
(Additional reporting by Kate Holton, Kylie MacLellan and
Michael Holden; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)