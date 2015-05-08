LONDON May 8 Britain's finance minister George Osborne said the government must do more to make Scots feel they have a stake in the United Kingdom, after nationalists who want an independent state won the vast majority of seats in Thursday's election.

"We need to respect that result in Scotland in this general election and see what we can do to make the people of Scotland feel part of a strong United Kingdom," Osborne said in a BBC radio interview.

Prime Minister David Cameron said earlier on Friday that he wanted to implement plans for further devolution of political powers to Scotland and Wales as fast as possible. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and David Milliken)