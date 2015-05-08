BRIEF-Verizon to redeem debt securities
* Verizon - will redeem $514 million of 6.100pct notes due 2018 and $533 million of 5.50pct notes due 2018 on April 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON May 8 Britain's finance minister George Osborne said the government must do more to make Scots feel they have a stake in the United Kingdom, after nationalists who want an independent state won the vast majority of seats in Thursday's election.
"We need to respect that result in Scotland in this general election and see what we can do to make the people of Scotland feel part of a strong United Kingdom," Osborne said in a BBC radio interview.
Prime Minister David Cameron said earlier on Friday that he wanted to implement plans for further devolution of political powers to Scotland and Wales as fast as possible. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and David Milliken)
* Verizon - will redeem $514 million of 6.100pct notes due 2018 and $533 million of 5.50pct notes due 2018 on April 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.