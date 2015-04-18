LONDON, April 18 Britain's opposition Labour
Party has slipped slightly further behind the ruling
Conservatives ahead of next month's general election, according
to an opinion poll to be published in Sunday's Observer
newspaper.
The poll showed support for the Conservatives steady at 36
percent, while support for Labour dropped by 2 percentage points
since the last poll a week ago to 32 percent, market research
company Opinium said on Saturday.
With less than three weeks to go before the May 7 election,
most opinion polls have shown voters fairly evenly split between
Britain's two main political parties, but neither are likely to
win enough seats to hold a clear parliamentary majority.
Support for the anti-European Union UK Independence Party
(UKIP) rose by 2 percentage points to 13 percent, while support
for the Conservatives' Liberal Democrat coalition partners edged
one percentage point higher to 8 percent.
Opinium said it surveyed 1,995 British adults on April 16
and April 17, a period which included a high-profile televised
debate between opposition party leaders including Labour leader
Ed Miliband.
