LONDON, June 2 British Prime Minister Theresa May could appoint interior minister Amber Rudd as finance minister, replacing Philip Hammond, if the government wins a landslide victory in next week's election, The Telegraph reported, citing unidentified ministers.

The newspaper said on Friday that Rudd had the qualities required to run Britain's finance ministry and senior government sources were quoted as saying they could "see it happening". Friends of the interior minister said she would accept the job if it was offered, the Telegraph said.

A spokesman for May's Conservative Party said the suggestion was "complete speculation, rather irrelevant speculation before an election."

