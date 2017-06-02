GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by oil weakness; Treasury yield curve flattens
LONDON, June 2 British Prime Minister Theresa May could appoint interior minister Amber Rudd as finance minister, replacing Philip Hammond, if the government wins a landslide victory in next week's election, The Telegraph reported, citing unidentified ministers.
The newspaper said on Friday that Rudd had the qualities required to run Britain's finance ministry and senior government sources were quoted as saying they could "see it happening". Friends of the interior minister said she would accept the job if it was offered, the Telegraph said.
A spokesman for May's Conservative Party said the suggestion was "complete speculation, rather irrelevant speculation before an election."
LONDON, June 21 Sterling rebounded from a two-month low on Wednesday, briefly trading back above $1.27, after Bank of England Chief Economist Andy Haldane signalled he would weigh in behind a rise in interest rates in the second half of this year.
LONDON, June 21 A deal to prop up British Prime Minister Theresa May's minority government is not likely this week though talks with Northern Ireland's Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to support her government are continuing, a DUP source told Reuters.