BRIEF-Verizon to redeem debt securities
* Verizon - will redeem $514 million of 6.100pct notes due 2018 and $533 million of 5.50pct notes due 2018 on April 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
GLASGOW May 8 With over half of Scotland's 59 seats declared, the Scottish National Party has won all 31 seats, indicating a wipeout for the Labour Party in its traditional stronghold north of the border.
An exit poll published late on Thursday said the SNP was due to win 58 of the 59 Scottish seats, up from just 6 seats in the 2010 election. (Writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
* Verizon - will redeem $514 million of 6.100pct notes due 2018 and $533 million of 5.50pct notes due 2018 on April 24, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, March 23 India's finance ministry has called bankers into a meeting on Friday to discuss setting up a new facility to absorb surplus cash in the banking system, according to a letter sent to all heads of lenders seen by Reuters on Thursday.