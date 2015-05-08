GLASGOW May 8 With over half of Scotland's 59 seats declared, the Scottish National Party has won all 31 seats, indicating a wipeout for the Labour Party in its traditional stronghold north of the border.

An exit poll published late on Thursday said the SNP was due to win 58 of the 59 Scottish seats, up from just 6 seats in the 2010 election. (Writing by Kate Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)