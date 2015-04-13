LONDON, April 13 The Scottish National Party has nearly doubled its lead over Britain's opposition Labour Party to 28 percentage points in the last month ahead of a close-fought election on May 7, according to an opinion poll published on Monday.

The TNS poll showed the SNP was on course to win 52 percent of the vote in Scotland, up 6 percentage points on last month, while support for Labour fell 6 points to 24 percent.

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Andrew Osborn)