LONDON, April 27 The Scottish National Party
could wield "enormous clout" in the British government after a
May 7 national election, party leader Nicola Sturgeon said on
Monday, promising to block Conservative Prime Minister David
Cameron from returning to power.
A surge in support for Sturgeon's SNP, which wants to see
Scotland become an independent country in the long term, could
hand it the balance of power in parliament after an election in
which neither Cameron's Conservatives nor Ed Miliband's Labour
Party is expected to win a majority.
Speaking in a BBC radio interview, Sturgeon stressed that if
the election produced a hung parliament then the country's next
leader would have to work with smaller parties to pass new
legislation and reflect the will of voters.
"Whether that's as apart of a formal deal or on an
issue-by-issue basis it gives parties like the SNP enormous
clout and enormous influence," Sturgeon said.
She reiterated that she wanted to work with Labour to lock
Cameron out of power, even if the Conservatives won the most
seats at the election.
On Sunday, Miliband ruled out a post-election deal with
Scottish nationalists.
"Ed Miliband can say what he wants right now, he's entitled
to do so, but he can't deny reality," Sturgeon said.
