LONDON, April 19 Scotland's First Minister
Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday that a victory for her
Scottish National Party in a snap election on June 8 would make
it impossible for British Prime Minister Theresa May to stop a
new referendum on Scottish independence.
Scotland voted against independence in 2014, but voted to
remain in the European Union in 2016 while the United Kingdom as
a whole voted to quit the bloc. Sturgeon says this means
Scotland should have another chance to vote on secession.
"If the SNP wins this election in Scotland and the Tories
(Conservatives) don't, then Theresa May's attempt to block our
mandate to give the people of Scotland a choice over their own
future when the time is right will crumble to dust," Sturgeon,
who heads Scotland's devolved government, told reporters in
London.
The SNP currently has 54 of Scotland's 59 seats in the
British parliament in Westminster. May's Conservatives have one.
