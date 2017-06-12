EDINBURGH, June 12 Scottish members of Prime
Minister Theresa May's Conservatives want Brexit talks to move
away from a focus on control of immigration and back onto the
economy, a source close to party's Scottish leader Ruth Davidson
said.
"It's about a mode of shift in thinking," the source said,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
"May has been arguing that it's about taking control of
immigration, and we want to put the focus back on the economy,"
the source said.
May is battling to keep her party behind her after losing a
parliamentary majority last week just before the start of
divorce negotiations with the European Union.
The election has given Davidson, the party's Scottish
leader, newly found leverage with 12 new Scottish seats, up from
one in 2015.
May, who is seeking a deal to pass legislation with a small
Northern Irish party, is eight seats short of an outright
parliamentary majority.
(Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary)