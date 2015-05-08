(Adds details, background, analyst, industry body comment)
LONDON May 8 British utilities Centrica
and SSE were some of the biggest stock market winners
after Britain's national election, as the Conservative victory
meant they avoided the prospect of tougher regulation proposed
by the main opposition Labour Party.
Left-leaning Labour's pledge to freeze household bills and
enforce power production auctions had wiped as much as 2.7
billion pounds ($4.2 billion) off the companies' combined stock
market value in September 2013.
The shares had mostly underperformed the UK equity market as
a whole since then, as investors were put off by the potential
impact on profits of Labour's interventionist proposals.
"We believe there is scope for the discount to unwind now
there is relative clarity," said analysts at Bank of America
Merrill Lynch.
Both stocks had been trading on around 14 times prospective
earnings, according to Reuters data which put their discounts to
sector peers at 36 percent and 15 percent respectively.
Following Friday's election result in which the
Conservatives won an outright majority, shares in Centrica and
SSE rose to multi-month highs and were among the top performers
among leading UK equities.
BUSINESS FRIENDLY
Centrica shares rose up to 9.5 percent while SSE traded up 6
percent higher. The blue chip FTSE 100 index was up 2.0
percent, as UK assets as a whole benefited from the victory of
the Conservatives seen as more business friendly than Labour
which had promised tougher regulation of industries such as
banking, real estate and gambling as well as utilities.
"We welcome the certainty and continuity provided by the
clear result of the election," said Centrica Chief Executive
Iain Conn in a statement.
SSE was not available for comment.
The Conservative Party has, however, pledged to stop paying
subsidies for onshore wind projects, some of which are built by
utilities.
Green energy body the Renewable Energy Association said it
wanted to see Prime Minister David Cameron acklowledge the
importance of low-carbon technologies.
Britain's two biggest bookmakers William Hill and
Ladbrokes also gained, up 5.3 percent and 9 percent at
1431 GMT respectively, as the risk reduced of another hit to
earnings.
Labour had vowed to hand local councils the right to reduce
the number of fixed-odds betting terminals in betting shops or
ban them, a power that would have further hurt revenues of firms
already faced with rising regulation and taxes.
Shares in banks also jumped on Friday as prospects were
removed of a break-up of Britain's biggest banks and further
hikes in the bank levy.
($1 = 0.6494 pounds)
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Neil Maidment; Editing by
David Holmes)