* Buxton manages around 2.2 bln sterling at OMGI
* Buxton not changing portfolio ahead of May 7 UK vote
* FTSE near record highs despite sterling volatility
By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, April 9 Investors should hold on to
banks and cyclical stocks and use any panic selling around the
May 7 UK election to buy up more shares, said one of Britain's
best-known fund managers.
Richard Buxton, head of UK equities at Old Mutual Global
Investors (OMGI), said he expected the vote next month to result
in a continuation of the current Conservative/Liberal Democrat
coalition.
Buxton's views are closely followed by many traders due to
his solid track record, which saw him take much of his former
client money at Schroders over to Old Mutual
when he left Schroders for Old Mutual in 2013.
"I'm certainly not making any short-term changes to my
portfolio. I remain pro-financials and pro-cyclical stocks such
as house builders. My personal view is that we will end up with
more of the same, and a Tory/LibDem coalition rather than a
Labour one," Buxton told Reuters in a telephone interview.
Buxton manages around 2.2 billion pounds ($3.2 billion) and
his flagship UK Alpha fund is up 5.3 percent from December
through to February, according to OMGI.
Banks and cyclical stocks are those that typically
outperform in a strengthening economy and rising stock market.
Opinion polls put the right-wing Conservatives neck-and-neck
with the opposition left-wing Labour party, while the Scottish
National Party could emerge as the third-biggest party.
Adding to the uncertainty, the Conservatives have promised a
referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union by the
end of 2017 if they win.
But this uncertainty has been reflected mainly on currency
markets rather than the stock market.
Bets on how volatile the British pound will be over
the next month rose sharply on Thursday, while the benchmark
FTSE 100 was up 1 percent and near record highs.
"To the extent that there will be any political concerns,
that would manifest itself first in a weakness of sterling,
which perversely could be good news for a lot of UK companies as
it would help their exports," said Buxton.
"Any short-term wobbles in advance of the result should be
used to buy into the market. Some of the best returns I've made
have been when I've bought after a market panic."
($1 = 0.6784 pounds)
(Editing by Hugh Lawson)