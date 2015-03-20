LONDON, March 20 Britain's UKIP said on Friday it had suspended one of its members in the European parliament over what it called "allegations of a serious financial nature", a potentially damaging scandal weeks before a national election.

The anti-European Union party suspended Janice Atkinson over a report published late on Thursday by The Sun newspaper.

Accompanied by a secretly filmed video, the report said Atkinson's chief of staff had asked for a falsely inflated invoice for a restaurant meal and intended to claim the cost back from an EU parliamentary group.

"I was deeply shocked when I saw it. This was one of the most incredibly stupid and dishonest things I've ever seen in my life," UKIP leader Nigel Farage told LBC radio.

UKIP's rapid rise in popularity, despite being tarnished by other recent scandals, could play a decisive role in the election, splitting the vote for Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives and possibly costing him an outright victory.

The Sun video appeared to show a woman, described as Atkinson's chief of staff, negotiating with a restaurant manager over a false invoice made out to the Alliance for Direct Democracy in Europe. Reuters could not verify the footage.

"This was a member of staff. Exactly what the relationship between that member of staff asking for a false bill and Janice Atkinson is I don't know. We have suspended Janice Atkinson," Farage said.

"On the evidence of what the member of staff did it does not look very good. As far as the member of staff is concerned they have asked a commercial enterprise to do something that, as I understand it, is against the law."

Atkinson had been due to stand as a UKIP candidate for election as a member of the British parliament in the May 7 national election. She did not answer calls to her mobile phone. There was no immediate response to emailed requests for comment.

Farage said he had spoken to her in the early hours of Friday but had not "got a very clear answer". (Reporting by William James and Andrew Osborn; Editing by Estelle Shirbon and Louise Ireland)