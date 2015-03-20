LONDON, March 20 Britain's UKIP said on Friday
it had suspended one of its members in the European parliament
over what it called "allegations of a serious financial nature",
a potentially damaging scandal weeks before a national election.
The anti-European Union party suspended Janice Atkinson over
a report published late on Thursday by The Sun newspaper.
Accompanied by a secretly filmed video, the report said
Atkinson's chief of staff had asked for a falsely inflated
invoice for a restaurant meal and intended to claim the cost
back from an EU parliamentary group.
"I was deeply shocked when I saw it. This was one of the
most incredibly stupid and dishonest things I've ever seen in my
life," UKIP leader Nigel Farage told LBC radio.
UKIP's rapid rise in popularity, despite being tarnished by
other recent scandals, could play a decisive role in the
election, splitting the vote for Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives and possibly costing him an outright victory.
The Sun video appeared to show a woman, described as
Atkinson's chief of staff, negotiating with a restaurant manager
over a false invoice made out to the Alliance for Direct
Democracy in Europe. Reuters could not verify the footage.
"This was a member of staff. Exactly what the relationship
between that member of staff asking for a false bill and Janice
Atkinson is I don't know. We have suspended Janice Atkinson,"
Farage said.
"On the evidence of what the member of staff did it does not
look very good. As far as the member of staff is concerned they
have asked a commercial enterprise to do something that, as I
understand it, is against the law."
Atkinson had been due to stand as a UKIP candidate for
election as a member of the British parliament in the May 7
national election. She did not answer calls to her mobile phone.
There was no immediate response to emailed requests for comment.
Farage said he had spoken to her in the early hours of
Friday but had not "got a very clear answer".
