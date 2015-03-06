* Utilities underperform broader UK stock market
* Labour Party has vowed tougher regulation
* Political parties looking to protect consumers
* Dividend cuts have also hit sector
By Sudip Kar-Gupta and Alistair Smout
LONDON, March 6 While UK stocks have broadly
shrugged off the looming general election, some investors are
shunning a sector that risks becoming a political punch bag.
Domestic utilities including Centrica and SSE
have fallen since the start of 2015, even as the FTSE
100 index has hit record highs. An array of negatives,
from weaker oil prices and dividend cuts to fears of an
interest-rate hike, have dragged down the FTSE 350 utilities
index.
Politics is another risk factor to add to that list,
investors and analysts say.
High energy prices have long been a political football. The
opposition Labour Party is campaigning to give the energy
regulator the power to force firms to cut prices in response to
falls in wholesale costs, while Energy Secretary Ed Davey has
warned that former gas monopoly British Gas might have to be
broken up.
The UK competition authority is investigating the energy
market over concerns of opaque pricing and uncompetitive retail
offerings, with the results due at the end of this year.
With two months to go before the election, most polls show
the opposition Labour Party running neck-and-neck with the
right-wing Conservatives who dominate the ruling coalition, and
who may themselves strike a more populist tone in response.
Last time Labour returned to power after a period out of
office in 1997, it imposed a windfall tax on utilities. Its
promise in 2013 to freeze prices put the sector back in the
spotlight, and some investors are choosing to steer clear of
utilities once again.
"The utility sector in the UK, despite privatisation,
remains subject to political drivers and in the run-up to the UK
elections on May 7, we continue to see political risks as one of
the key reasons to be cautious," said RBC Capital Markets'
analyst John Musk.
The shares of British Gas owner Centrica have fallen
nearly 20 percent over the last month, while SSE, United
Utilities and National Grid are down around 5
percent.
Musk's team at RBC saw Centrica and SSE as among the most
exposed of the utility stocks, given their large customer-facing
retail operations.
"We see few reasons for either Centrica or SSE to reverse
this underperformance in the run-up to the general election, and
a Labour victory, or Labour-led coalition victory, may result in
further underperformance post-election," added Musk.
DIVIDEND CUTS
The utility sector, traditionally favoured by investors for
its chunky dividend yields, has already witnessed dividend cuts
by both Centrica and water company Severn Trent so far this
year, reducing the sector's appeal further.
According to Thomson Reuters StarMine, the sector is trading
at a slight discount to the broader FTSE 100 in terms of future
valuation. StarMine data show it on a price-to-future earnings
(P/E) ratio of 15.3 for the next 12 months, compared to 16.1 for
the FTSE 100.
Severn Trent said its dividend cut had been a response to
tighter profit rules imposed by industry regulator Ofwat.
Ofwat's counterpart Ofgem, which regulates electricity and
power companies, noted as far back as 2006 the possibility that
its rules on pricing had been overly generous to network owners.
(here)
The mounting pressure has prompted a response from the
government, led by the centre-right Conservatives. It ordered a
review of competition in the energy retail sector in October
2013 after Labour's price-freeze proposals proved popular.
Concerns over competition in the sector have been referred to
the Competition and Markets Authority.
The likelihood that no party wins an outright majority in
the election creates an added uncertainty, with the Scottish
National Party (SNP) looking set to become power brokers.
Before last year's independence referendum, investment
managers BlackRock said regulation of utilities was likely to
increase in an independent Scotland. In the event, Scots voted
not to break away, but a strong SNP showing in this election
could bring another vote, or at least further devolution, on to
the agenda.
The tenor of the debate heading into the election leaves few
feeling optimistic for the sector's future.
"I am trying to avoid utilities and am very underweight in
that area. We have been trying to avoid some of those areas that
look like they could become political footballs," said Chris
White, fund manager at Premier Asset Management.
(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark
Trevelyan)