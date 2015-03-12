* Some 2010 first-time voters disappointed by Conservatives
* Call for return to "basic" policies on jobs and homes
* Labour needs youth vote, Cameron has pensioner approval
* Miliband offers policies on apprenticeships, rent caps
By Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, March 12 Some young voters who backed
Prime Minister David Cameron's Conservatives in Britain's last
election are considering turning to Labour in May's ballot
because they feel let down by the government's record of
creating jobs and opportunity.
Reuters spoke to ten first-time voters in the run up to the
last election in 2010, when Labour Prime Minister Gordon Brown
was defeated, and tracked down five of them again recently to
get a snapshot of voting intentions among what is classed as
Britain's most apathetic group of voters.
Their voices count this year in particular, given that
opinion polls show no party emerging as a clear winner.
After five years of spending cuts, cost of living increases
and stagnant employment, many disillusioned voters in Europe's
sixth-biggest economy have shunned the traditional two parties
for anti-EU and anti-establishment voices that may splinter the
vote and the United Kingdom as Scottish nationalism surges and a
possible EU membership referendum looms.
"I just don't think that the government helped a lot with
what they promised," sums up Gearoid Lockwood, a Conservative
voter in 2010 who is now thinking about supporting Labour.
Winning over younger electors and getting them to vote could
be crucial for Labour leader Ed Miliband's bid to be prime
minister as Cameron has high approval ratings among pensioners.
Historically, data shows young people are more likely to be
left-wing. But in 2010 many moved away from Labour after it had
governed for 13 years and their support was far more evenly
spread than in the eight previous elections from 1974 to 2005.
On May 7, they could revert to type.
Current opinion polls suggest that young voters are swinging
back to Labour, although small sample sizes within individual
polls mean there is a high margin of error.
That willingness to shift reflects a wider trend towards a
less partisan electorate, pollsters say. And with voters now
less attached to any political party than any generation before,
the outcome of such a close election looks even more uncertain.
MANY STILL JOBLESS
Lockwood was born in 1992, the year the Conservatives last
won a British general election outright. Before 2010 he had
little memory of life under anything but a Labour government.
At the last election, however, worried by the fact that more
than one million 18-to-24-year olds were not in work, education
or training, he decided to back a different party in the hope it
could pull Britain out of its longest recession on record.
Campaigning under the slogan "We can't go on like this",
Cameron promised voters he would cut Britain's debt and get the
economy creating jobs again after the financial crisis.
"I swung for the Conservative party ... For jobs, for
schools, for employment," said Lockwood, who lives in Leeds in
northern England and comes from a family of Labour voters.
Five years on, the 23-year-old feels let down.
The British economy is growing again but the apprenticeship
he had hoped for never materialised and his visits to the job
centre left him empty-handed until he eventually found an unpaid
work experience role cleaning tables in a coffee shop.
Now a father of two, he has worked his way up to general
manager in a restaurant. But he feels his success has been in
spite of, rather than thanks to, the government.
While immigration and the health service are two of the top
voter issues for the broader population, jobs and housing are
still among the main concerns for young people.
Unemployment among 18-to-24-year olds fell to 14.3 percent
in the final quarter of 2014, compared to 17.7 percent when the
Conservative-led government took over in 2010. But for most of
their stint in office the rate has averaged just over 18 percent
and remains well above an average of 11.3 percent in the five
years before the financial crisis.
Those figures also mask a rise in companies' use of zero
hours contracts, which do not guarantee work.
Seeking to win over young voters who feel disappointed on
these points, Labour has promised an apprenticeship to any
school leaver with the right grades and a guaranteed job for
under 25s who have been out of work for more than 12 months. It
has also laid out plans for rent controls that would help young
people with little prospect of buying their own home.
While Lockwood welcomes Conservative steps taken on housing,
such as a scheme offering government guarantees on high
loan-to-value mortgages, he says he is more likely to pick
Labour or the Liberal Democrats, this year.
"Everybody is moaning about immigrants and wars and debt,"
said Lockwood. "The basics need to be remembered - like giving
an opportunity to a young person when they need a job."
"WORKING FOR THE MANY"
It is typical for the party in government to find it harder
to attract a more anti-establishment youth vote, says Andrew
Russell, head of politics at Manchester University.
Because Britain's current government rules in coalition, the
Conservatives are not the only ones to face that problem: Their
Liberal Democrat partners have lost the most young voters after
breaking a promise not to raise university tuition fees.
Now the Greens have taken their place as the left-of-centre,
anti-establishment party, though the Lib Dems can still hope to
attract floating voters on a specific issue or candidate basis.
Fiona Hutchison, a 23-year-old from Inverness in Scotland
who since 2010 has gained a degree in Geography, is one such
voter who may back Labour or the Liberal Democrats.
"The way I have voted over the last 5 years has always been
very specific, policy-based or candidate-based rather than any
kind of loyalty to a party," she said.
Diane Johnson, 26, a first year student at Huddersfield
University in northern England who voted Labour in 2010, worries
that voting Lib Dem or Greens would be a wasted vote.
"Lib Dems now or the Green party would just be taking the
votes away from Labour and I think we really just need that
strong government to sort it out," she said.
In addition to adopting youth-friendly policies, Miliband
has also sought to portray the Conservatives as the party of the
rich in a bid to differentiate a more left-wing Labour for
youngsters who might have seen the main parties as too similar.
His approach has chimed with Johnson, who spent much of the
last five years struggling to find work and feels many people
are worse off under the Conservative-led government.
"I like the idea of (Labour) ... working for the many and
not for the few because it just feels like at the minute it is
all very much one-sided," she said.
(Editing by Guy Faulconbridge, Andrew Osborn and Sophie Walker)