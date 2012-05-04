* Cameron hoping London mayoral poll will soften blow
* British governments often suffer mid-term dips in support
* Coalition has suffered from a series of blunders
By Matt Falloon
LONDON, May 4 British voters lashed out at David
Cameron's Conservative Party on Friday, punishing the prime
minister in local government elections for leading Britain back
into recession and cementing a surge in support for the
opposition Labour Party.
Cameron will hope a likely win for his party's
larger-than-life London mayoral candidate Boris Johnson will
soften the blow this weekend, but a big defeat in the provinces
may have far-reaching consequences for his gaffe-prone coalition
government.
Preliminary results for regional council elections showed
Labour well ahead of the Conservatives and seizing control of 20
more local administrations, including gains in the key
parliamentary battlegrounds of southern and central England.
With 92 of 181 council results across England, Scotland and
Wales declared, Labour had won 428 new seats and the
Conservatives had lost 243. The Liberal Democrats, whose
popularity has slumped since the party signed up to Cameron's
coalition in 2010, had shed 125 seats.
The swing to Labour, if translated into a parliamentary
election, would put the opposition eight points in front of
Conservatives - similar to recent opinion poll estimates.
British governments often experience mid-term dips in
popularity but sustained losses could prove difficult to reverse
come the next parliamentary election in 2015 when Cameron hopes
to win an outright majority.
Cameron's government has stumbled from one blunder to
another this year, with a deeply unpopular budget adding two
years to Britain's harsh austerity drive and cuts in taxes for
the wealthy at the expense of the elderly.
A scandal over the Conservatives' close ties to Rupert
Murdoch's media empire has also angered a public struggling to
cope with high unemployment, weak wage rises, a shrinking
economy and years of high inflation.
"People were unhappy about the last two months of our
government. Many of them said, look, we can accept many things
from the Conservative party but we expect them to be competent,"
Conservative MP Gary Streeter told the BBC.
PLATINUM BORIS
All may not be lost for Cameron though. Expected success in
London for incumbent London Mayor Johnson - a popular, bumbling
court-jester character who covets the prime minister's job - may
seal a few precious positive headlines for the Conservatives.
The London campaign, pitting the scruffy, platinum-blond
Conservative against former Labour mayor and left-wing stalwart
Ken Livingstone, has stolen the show in the run up to the
council elections.
Charmingly shambolic but ruthless and smart, Johnson is
well-liked and is often seen peddling his bicycle around the
capital. Commentators have questioned the wisdom of Labour's
choice of candidate, given its leader Ed Miliband is supposed to
be rebuilding the party with new faces and fresh ideas.
A YouGov opinion poll for the Evening Standard newspaper
showed Johnson out in front on 53 percent with Livingstone
lagging behind on 47 percent. Results in London are expected on
Friday evening.
"We think Boris Johnson may well still be the mayor after
tomorrow," Labour lawmaker and former junior Labour government
minister Sadiq Khan told Sky News.
Pundits have questioned whether Labour's lead in the
regional polls has solid foundations, arguing Cameron still has
time on his side to improve his fortunes. But there is concern
he is losing support to the emerging, right-wing UK Independence
Party (UKIP).
"The great danger for the Conservative Party is if we lose a
significant part of our right flank," said Tim Montgomerie,
editor of political website Conservative Home.
