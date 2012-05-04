* Cameron hoping London mayoral poll will soften blow

* British governments often suffer mid-term dips in support

* Coalition has suffered from a series of blunders

By Matt Falloon

LONDON, May 4 British voters lashed out at David Cameron's Conservative Party on Friday, punishing the prime minister in local government elections for leading Britain back into recession and cementing a surge in support for the opposition Labour Party.

Cameron will hope a likely win for his party's larger-than-life London mayoral candidate Boris Johnson will soften the blow this weekend, but a big defeat in the provinces may have far-reaching consequences for his gaffe-prone coalition government.

Preliminary results for regional council elections showed Labour well ahead of the Conservatives and seizing control of 20 more local administrations, including gains in the key parliamentary battlegrounds of southern and central England.

With 92 of 181 council results across England, Scotland and Wales declared, Labour had won 428 new seats and the Conservatives had lost 243. The Liberal Democrats, whose popularity has slumped since the party signed up to Cameron's coalition in 2010, had shed 125 seats.

The swing to Labour, if translated into a parliamentary election, would put the opposition eight points in front of Conservatives - similar to recent opinion poll estimates.

British governments often experience mid-term dips in popularity but sustained losses could prove difficult to reverse come the next parliamentary election in 2015 when Cameron hopes to win an outright majority.

Cameron's government has stumbled from one blunder to another this year, with a deeply unpopular budget adding two years to Britain's harsh austerity drive and cuts in taxes for the wealthy at the expense of the elderly.

A scandal over the Conservatives' close ties to Rupert Murdoch's media empire has also angered a public struggling to cope with high unemployment, weak wage rises, a shrinking economy and years of high inflation.

"People were unhappy about the last two months of our government. Many of them said, look, we can accept many things from the Conservative party but we expect them to be competent," Conservative MP Gary Streeter told the BBC.

PLATINUM BORIS

All may not be lost for Cameron though. Expected success in London for incumbent London Mayor Johnson - a popular, bumbling court-jester character who covets the prime minister's job - may seal a few precious positive headlines for the Conservatives.

The London campaign, pitting the scruffy, platinum-blond Conservative against former Labour mayor and left-wing stalwart Ken Livingstone, has stolen the show in the run up to the council elections.

Charmingly shambolic but ruthless and smart, Johnson is well-liked and is often seen peddling his bicycle around the capital. Commentators have questioned the wisdom of Labour's choice of candidate, given its leader Ed Miliband is supposed to be rebuilding the party with new faces and fresh ideas.

A YouGov opinion poll for the Evening Standard newspaper showed Johnson out in front on 53 percent with Livingstone lagging behind on 47 percent. Results in London are expected on Friday evening.

"We think Boris Johnson may well still be the mayor after tomorrow," Labour lawmaker and former junior Labour government minister Sadiq Khan told Sky News.

Pundits have questioned whether Labour's lead in the regional polls has solid foundations, arguing Cameron still has time on his side to improve his fortunes. But there is concern he is losing support to the emerging, right-wing UK Independence Party (UKIP).

"The great danger for the Conservative Party is if we lose a significant part of our right flank," said Tim Montgomerie, editor of political website Conservative Home.

