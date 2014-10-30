(John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are
his own)
By John Kemp
LONDON Oct 30 "If you can keep your head when
all about you are losing theirs and blaming it on you," is the
famous opening line of a poem by Rudyard Kipling that was once
voted Britain's favourite verse.
Published at the start of the 20th century, when Britain's
empire was at its greatest extent, "If" captures the country's
self-image as phlegmatic and unflappable.
Modern Britons, however, are an altogether more excitable
lot, and enjoy a good panic as much as any other nation.
It does not even have to be about a real problem.
Politicians, lobbying groups and the media are more than capable
of manufacturing a sense of crisis out of nothing to suit their
own ends.
So the panicked response on Tuesday to a warning from the
country's electricity transmission operator that the margin of
spare capacity would shrink to just 4.1 percent this winter,
down from 17 percent in 2011/12 and the narrowest margin in
seven years, should come as no surprise.
"Businesses slam politicians over blackout threat," was the
headline in one newspaper on Wednesday, which went on to blame
the government's renewables policy and failure to plan for
enough capacity for the impending threat of the lights going out
and the heating going off during the coldest and darkest days of
the coming winter.
In reality, there is no significant risk of the lights and
heating going off in homes, offices, schools and hospitals this
winter - even if it proves to be much colder than normal. The
entire controversy has been whipped up by taking a few
statistics out of context.
It reveals a worrying ignorance about how the electricity
system actually works. Of more concern, various interest groups
are playing up the threat of power shortages to criticise
current policy and lobby for changes.
But while there are plenty of reasons to fault Britain's
current mix of energy policies, the threat of blackouts this
winter is not one of them. And hyping an almost non-existent
threat does nothing to promote the rational debate over various
policy alternatives that everyone involved claims to want.
SPARE CAPACITY MARGIN
On Oct 28, National Grid published its 2014/15 Winter
Outlook Report warning "electricity margins have decreased
compared with previous years, due to planned generator closures
and breakdowns."
National Grid expects peak demand to be similar to recent
years. But recent fires at coal-fired Ironbridge and Ferrybridge
as well as gas-fired Didcot B have reduced the capacity
available, while Barking gas-fired station has announced its
intention to close, and nuclear units at Hartlepool and Heysham
have been temporarily shut for safety inspections.
As a result, the gap between expected supply and demand has
narrowed sharply. During an average cold spell (ACS), the gap
between available generation (58.2 GW) and demand (55.0 GW) plus
reserves (0.9 GW) might shrink to as little as 2.3 GW this
winter (4.1 percent of the forecast peak demand).
Capacity margin is not the only measure of the supply-demand
balance. The government's own reliability standards focus on an
alternative called the loss of load expectation (LOLE), which
measures how many hours the grid might not be able to meet all
the demands made on it.
National Grid estimated LOLE as 1.6 hours this winter. The
company tried, in vain, to emphasise that "LOLE is not a measure
of the loss of supply or length of blackouts. It is a
statistical measure of the risk across the whole winter where
National Grid as System Operator may have to take extra actions
to ensure supply meets demand."
But that explanation was lost in the subsequent furore about
plant breakdowns, lack of investment and blackout risk, which is
a pity because LOLE is a useful way of thinking about the costs
and benefits of security of supply.
UNDERSTANDING LOLE
LOLE does not mean customers would be blacked out, just that
National Grid might not be able to supply them with all the
power they would otherwise want.
In the first instance, the grid would take a variety of
extraordinary measures including asking energy-intensive heavy
industrial users to reduce their power consumption.
In the second instance, it would ask regional distribution
companies to reduce demand by 5 or 10 percent, which they would
typically do by turning down voltage by 3 or 6 percent, a
reduction that would be barely perceptible to most residential
and commercial customers.
There are a variety of other emergency measures which the
grid could invoke to cope with a shortfall in generation.
These include calling on mutual aid from neighbouring grids
in France and the Netherlands and issuing instructions to power
plants to ramp up beyond their normal operating limits and
produce flat out for a period, a condition known as maximum
generation.
Only if all these measures failed to restore balance would
the grid ask distributors to make deeper reductions in demand
that could only be carried out by disconnecting selected groups
of homes and businesses for a short time. Even then priority
customers like hospitals and care homes would be protected.
Outsiders associate LOLE with power cuts but it actually
means any situation in which some demand is unmet. "Loss of load
is not equivalent to the same amount of blackouts," Britain's
Department of Energy and Climate Change wrote in 2013. "In most
cases, loss of load would be managed without significant impacts
on consumers."
National Grid's forecast means that for a total of around
1.6 hours this winter some heavy industrial users might be asked
to curtail their demand on an emergency basis or voltage might
be slightly reduced for customers in some regions. It most
emphatically does not mean the country risks being plunged into
darkness for about 1 hour 36 minutes at some point between
December and February.
TARGET LOLE NOT ZERO
In 2013, Britain's government imposed a new reliability
standard on National Grid which requires it to keep LOLE below
3.0 hours a year ("Consultation on the draft electricity market
reform delivery plan" July 2013).
Britain's LOLE standard is similar to those in other
countries, which rather contradicts the idea the country's
electricity network is facing a short-term crisis as a result of
inept policymaking. France has a LOLE standard of 3.0 hours per
year. In the Netherlands it is higher at 4.0 hours and in
Ireland as much as 8.0 hours.
In North America, transmission managers like PJM and the New
England Independent System Operator also use LOLE as an
important metric of reliability.
In every case, target LOLE is not zero. Customers prize
security of supply but at some point the costs of maintaining
enough spare capacity to meet all potential demands in all
situations outweigh the benefits. Security supply can never be
absolute without adding an enormous amount to customer bills.
LOLE standards are therefore set by comparing the costs of
adding extra generation capacity with the value of lost load to
electricity customers.
In Britain, the government's consultants calculated the
marginal cost to residential customers and small businesses from
every megawatt-hour of lost load is between 10,000 and 35,000
pounds. The cost of building marginal capacity is between 30,000
and 66,000 pounds per megawatt.
The optimal level of security of supply is therefore
anywhere between 1 and 6 hours of LOLE per year and the
government has chosen a mid-point of 3.0 hours ("Annex C:
reliability standard methodology" of the consultation on
electricity market reform, July 2013).
CONTINGENCY PLANNING
National Grid's forecast LOLE of 1.6 hours for this winter
is well within the government's reliability standard of 3.0.
But policymakers and National Grid have known for some years
that capacity margins would be tight this winter and next, and
have already taken steps to strengthen the system further.
In 2013/14, National Grid launched two new balancing
services to help it cope with any shortfall in generation
capacity.
National Grid has awarded contracts to electricity users at
431 individual sites across the country to reduce their
consumption by a total of up to 319 MW if called on this winter
as part of its new Demand Side Balancing Reserve (DSBR).
National Grid is also finalising contracts with units at
three power stations (Littlebrook, Rye House and Peterhead)
which would otherwise have been closed this winter to keep them
on stand-by to produce if other measures prove inadequate. This
Supplemental Balancing Reserve (SBR) could provide around 700 MW
of extra capacity.
In combination, the DSBR and SBR give National Grid access
to around an extra 1.1 GW of capacity in a tight situation,
increasing the capacity margin to 6.1 percent and reducing LOLE
to just 0.6 hours.
In other words, the grid might have to invoke special
measures for some customers for around 36 minutes in total this
winter because of inadequate generation capacity but even then
there is virtually no chance of the lights going off for
ordinary customers.
We will never know what Rudyard Kipling would have made of
the blackout panic - but he would probably not have been
impressed.
