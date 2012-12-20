LONDON Dec 20 Britain's top energy suppliers
should be forced to disclose what proportion of their
electricity they trade on the open market, amid concerns that
firms are not doing enough to boost liquidity and competition, a
group of politicians said on Thursday.
Forcing energy companies to disclose trades would also
restore public trust, following recent reports of price-fixing
in the UK's wholesale gas market, the UK's Parliamentary Energy
and Climate Change Committee said in a new report.
"Even before the recent reports of wholesale price-fixing,
we were extremely concerned about the lack of transparency
around wholesale prices and suppliers' trading arrangements,"
the Conservative Party politician and committee chairman Tim Yeo
said.
The report recommends that suppliers should publish
criteria to gauge the effectiveness of their efforts to improve
liquidity in electricity markets.
It furthermore recommends that firms publish an annual
assessment of their efforts in this regard.
Most of Britain's six largest utilities - Scottish and
Southern Energy, Centrica, Iberdrola's Scottish
Power, RWE npower, EDF Energy and E.ON
- have committed to selling at least 30 percent of
their day-ahead electricity generation on the openly traded
exchanges.
Despite these developments, consumer groups and regulator
Ofgem are frustrated by the slow pace of change, accusing
companies of dragging their feet.
RWE npower denied this was the case.
"The UK has one of the most competitive retail and wholesale
markets in Europe," RWE npower Chief Executive designate Paul
Massara said.
"Over 90 percent of our generation and retail volumes are
traded separately and transparently on the wholesale markets
rather than 'netting' them internally," he said.