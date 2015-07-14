LONDON, July 14 Britain's National Grid has awarded contracts totalling 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) to companies involved in building the first electricity link between Britain and Norway, it said on Tuesday.

Three international companies have agreed to build the interconnector -- cable suppliers Prysmian and Nexans and power technology company ABB will deliver the convertor stations.

The so-called NSN Link will be 740 km long and will establish a direct connection between the two countries' energy systems.

