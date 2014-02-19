By John Kemp
LONDON Feb 19 "Cripplingly high power costs are
forcing some of Britain's heavy manufacturers to shut down their
entire operation at peak times, with furnaces cooling and
workers shivering in cold, darkened offices," according to an
article in Wednesday's Financial Times.
"It costs us 27 pounds (about $45) to boil the kettle. We
end up telling our workers to sit in the mess room together to
keep warm, because we can't afford to keep going," Tony Pedder,
chairman of Sheffield Forgemasters, a heavy engineering firm,
complained.
Energy-intensive British businesses are curtailing their
operations for as many as 20 or 30 days each winter between 4 pm
and 6 pm to cut their power bills, part of an energy system
which steelmakers describe as "third world". ("UK factories shut
down to avoid high power costs" Feb 18)
In fact, the market is working exactly as intended. High
prices are rationing scarce capacity on the transmission network
by encouraging the heaviest users to shift as much consumption
as possible away from peak hours.
And in future, smaller businesses and residential users are
also likely to face some form of time-dependent pricing. It is
all part of an effort to keep bills down by making more
efficient use of the network.
Steelmaker SSI complained to the Financial Times that
cutting power use at peak times "is not only a disruption to our
operations but also a significant cost to the business".
But without those power reductions, Britain would need to
build lots of additional power stations and transmission lines,
which would only be used on a few hours each year.
The cost would have to be recovered either from energy
intensive users, in which case it would be astronomically high,
or smeared across all bills, in which case residential customers
would end up subsidising steelmakers' peak-time electricity use.
Energy-intensive users may not like the current pricing
system, but it is a rational reflection of the costs they impose
on the transmission and generation system, and there is no
reason to change it.
120 HOURS A YEAR
In contrast to the United States, where peak electricity
demand is generally driven by air conditioning and occurs on
summer afternoons, Britain's electricity network is most
stretched on early evenings in the winter between November and
February.
Demand is heaviest between 5 pm and 6 pm, or more broadly
between 4 pm and 7 pm. Schools, shops, offices and factories are
still open, the street lightning has come on, and at least some
people have returned home, switched on the heating and started
to prepare the evening meal.
The entire generation and transmission system is planned
around meeting demand on these few hours (just 120 hours out of
a total of 8,760 in a year).
It is a fundamental principle of pricing power, as well as
most other goods and services, that the price each customer pays
should be related to the marginal cost of supplying them.
In the case of electricity, the marginal cost largely
depends on the amount of power used on those 120 hours.
TRIAD AVOIDANCE
National Grid, Britain's transmission operator, uses
a formula to calculate the marginal cost for large consumers.
It identifies the three half-hour periods between November
and February on which total demand was highest, separated from
each other by at least 10 days.
Each energy user is then charged based on how much power it
consumed in those periods, known as "triads".
The full list of triad dates and times since 1990/91 is
published on National Grid's website. ()
Triad dates are calculated retrospectively, once the winter
is over, which leads some firms to try to game the system by
guessing which days are likely to be declared triads and
reducing their consumption to secure a lower bill.
If a day is forecast to be unusually cold and comes at least
10 days since the last really cold day, there is a good chance a
triad will be declared.
Cost-conscious businesses might order staff not to boil the
kettle during this time or even shut down their operations
altogether to save power. The cost and inconvenience is more
than offset by savings from lower charges throughout the rest of
the year.
Of course, if the next day turns out to be even colder, the
likely triad date will shift, and the need for conservation will
be repeated. This is why some companies complain they have to
keep shutting down on so many winter evenings and complain their
tariffs are based on the amount of energy they use on arbitrary
dates.
RATIONAL PRICING
At first glance, the triad system makes no sense, but a more
careful analysis shows that it is in fact highly rational.
First, the system applies only to the heaviest energy
consumers - those whose electricity use is metered and charged
on a half-hourly basis - who put the most pressure on the grid
at peak times.
If these users continued to run their furnaces and
operations as normal through the worst of the winter cold, the
country would risk running out of power.
If energy-intensive customers did not save power, the grid
might have to ration supplies to offices, schools, shops and
homes. As a last resort, the grid would have to order regional
distributors to forcibly disconnect some small customers.
For the furnaces to stay on, lights might have to go off.
Second, triad charges apply only to the cost of using the
transmission network, not to the cost of generating the power.
Since these users are relatively small in number but put
most pressure on the network, it is reasonable to ask them to
pay individual transmission charges based on their consumption
during peak periods.
Smaller customers also pay transmission charges related to
the triads, but these are aggregated and hidden within the
quarterly bill.
Finally, the triad system is not as arbitrary as its critics
claim. No one knows when the system might be most stretched
during the winter. It depends on cold it gets, how dark it is,
whether the day happens to be a weekday, weekend or public
holiday, and whether one or more large power stations in the
south of England is unavailable.
To safeguard supplies, the grid operator needs all customers
to conserve as much power as possible between 4 pm and 7 pm on
winter evenings.
SMART METERING
Steelmakers are not the only ones actively managing their
power use. Many office buildings ramp up their heating systems
before 4 pm, then ramp them down until 7 pm, to heat offices as
much as possible before the peak occurs and minimise power
consumption during the most congested and expensive period.
By flattening out the demand profile - raising off-peak and
lowering on-peak consumption - the triad system makes more
efficient use of generation and transmission assets. The
rationale is exactly the same as on-peak/off-peak pricing on
trains and aircraft, which is uncontroversial.
For the time being, there is no way to encourage ordinary
residential customers to save electricity during the winter peak
hours, since most do not have half-hourly meters installed.
But the new generation of "smart meters", which will be
rolled out to households by 2020, will permit half-hourly
metering and by extension half-hourly charging.
Within a decade, residential customers are likely to be
confronted with incentives to encourage them to think about
whether they really need to boil the kettle, cook the evening
meal or run the dishwasher before 7 pm, or whether they can
wait.