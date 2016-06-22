* Analysts expect rise in French power prices
* Export rationale weakens as price gap with Britain narrows
* British power generation hit lowest level in 20 years in
2015
By Susanna Twidale
LONDON, June 22 French plans to set a minimum
carbon price for the electricity sector are likely to lead to
higher power prices in the country and cut power exports to
Britain, analysts said.
Britain's electricity supplies have come under increasing
scrutiny as domestic generation has fallen over the past few
years and last year hit its lowest level in more than 20 years.
Imports from France have more than doubled over the past six
years, helping to fill the gap, and provided 4 percent of
Britain's electricity in 2015.
However, France's plan to implement a carbon floor price
from January 2017 is likely to reduce the wide gap in
electricity prices between the two countries, making power
exports less attractive.
"Our model results indicate that UK power imports from
France will be cut by a third per year after the French floor is
implemented," said Thomson Reuters carbon analyst Yan Qin.
Exact details of the French carbon price have yet to be
decided but Qin expects it will be similar to Britain's carbon
tax of 18 pounds ($26.41) a tonne and will increase French power
prices by about 8 percent.
Illesh Patel, energy analyst at management consultancy
Baringa Partners, agreed that the French price floor would lead
to reduced power exports but said it is difficult to put a
figure on the potential impact.
But Britain's National Grid, which owns the
electricity interconnector between the countries in partnership
with French grid operator RTE, played down the concerns.
The companies charge electricity generators and traders for
capacity through their interconnector, with the fee depending on
the difference between the two countries' power prices.
In 2015 spot prices for electricity were almost 45 percent
higher in Britain than in France, data from RTE showed.
Nick Sides, National Grid's head of interconnectors, said he
did not think that France's carbon price would have a big impact
on the price difference.
"Only around 5 percent of France's electricity comes from
fossil fuel generation, so we don't expect it (France's carbon
price floor) will have a significant impact on power prices," he
said.
Most of France's electricity generation comes from
carbon-free nuclear plants, while more than half of Britain's
generation comes from coal and gas plants, meaning that
Britain's carbon tax affects a larger proportion of its
electricity supply.
($1 = 0.6815 pounds)
